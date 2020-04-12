Be a stress alchemist

There’s a wealth of irony hidden within all that stress you are undoubtedly experiencing now. The pandemic has fleshed out this irony, nice and grey, for all of us to see and experience, more starkly than ever before.

Today, we are worried not only about staying safe and beating the disease, but also about our future livelihoods, jobs, children and the country’s economy, among other things. But, of course, you would have heard that worry and stress weaken the immune system and make us more susceptible to the very disease we are so worried about. So you have it — your proverbial devil and the deep sea situation.

The good news is, there is a way out of this cycle. A difficult way that requires determination and persistence, but a way nonetheless. Research strongly suggests that stress by itself is not such a demon — it is the way we look at it and deal with it that makes a difference. We know, we know, easier said than done. Changing our mindset about the Coronavirus, for instance, will not happen immediately, but a beginning can certainly be made.

“Stress is a neutral term...the way we look at it decides if it is a good stress or ‘distress’. Good stress is something that pushes us to perform better and achieve our goals; any stress that overwhelms us is actually distress,” says Akanksha Pandey, clinical psychologist, Fortis Hospital, Bengaluru.

The fact that we are concerned about our survival and how to fight this pandemic is actually a good stress, because if we didn’t worry about our survival, we wouldn’t be taking measures against it, adds Ms Pandey. The psychologist suggests some simple ways by which we can channelise our worries and anxieties into something positive and discard negative thoughts.

1 Look your stress in the eye

Acknowledging our stress helps us move it from a dark, dingy place into the open. Once it is in the open, our brains get ready to tackle it. It works like this; when we try to not think of something (like the virus), then our brains lead us to the same dark place, and of course, we keep thinking of the virus. Suppressing our stress-inducing thoughts is thus counter-productive and we end up expending excessive mental energy on the same worry. In short, we go round in circles in our head.

2 Examine its core

What is causing you stress? Is it worry about contracting the disease? Is it fear of the future? Are you worried for your loved ones’ health? Are you stressed about your post-corona career? Once you determine the cause of your stress, the next step is to understand how you are reacting to it. Are you getting emotional? Is it making you all clammy and anxious? Are you cranky when you think of this stressor? Do you find it difficult to sleep?

3 Hug your stress

Now that you know what is causing you stress and how you typically react to it, own it. Say it out loud. “I am stressed about...” Better still, write it down. In fact, the psychologist suggests two kinds of journalling...one for all the positive things that you can extract out of this mess and one for all the negative feelings that arise in you. Keep the pages of the positive journal, and every day, throw away the pages where you put down your negative thoughts.

4 Make it your employee

Now is the time to use your stress. Do not look at things in a macro manner. Break it down into short, doable stuff. You are worried sick about the virus? Do what you can to stay safe and stay healthy. Keep indoors, wash your hands and follow social distancing. You are worried about your job? Take this opportunity to read up, upgrade your skills or even tweak your moth-eaten resume.

5 And finally, don’t forget to

Eat well and move about. “We often forget how deeply connected our diet and nutrition is to our mental wellbeing. In these stressful times, it is especially vital to maintain a balanced diet — eat up your vegetables, fruits, whole grains and nuts and do moderate exercise, even if it is within the confines of your house. Avoid eating because you are bored. The temptation to gorge on junk is highest now, but an excess of simple sugars and caffeine will only increase your stress levels,” advises Anushka Baindur, senior dietitian, Fortis Hospital, Bengaluru.

The dietitian adds that it is important for everyone to consume immunity-boosting foods such as ginger, garlic, turmeric and citrus fruits, as well as nuts and seeds.

Ultimately, there are a lot of things happening right now that are beyond our control and are indeed stress-inducing.

However, hidden within these greys are the little slivers of opportunity, time and hope. It is up to us to hunt them out — for our own sakes.