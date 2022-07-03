Salt vs sugar scrubs?

During the past few years, beauty experts have made it clear to all of us that exfoliating our skin at least once a week is really important post which, we have all included some exfoliators in our skincare routine but many times we miss out on reading the ingredients of the exfoliators and later wonder why is our skin feeling irritated.

How is a sugar scrub different

from a salt scrub?

Sugar scrubs have smaller particles and tend to be gentler on the skin. They are often less drying and less abrasive. Sugar is known to help draw water into the skin. Using sugar as an exfoliant works as it is a natural humectant, adding moisture to the skin while gently exfoliating to slough off dead skin cells leaving the skin with a healthy glow.

Sugar scrubs have one significant advantage over salt scrubs, and that’s why they don’t sting. We’ve all accidentally used a salt scrub on freshly shaved legs or on a sunburn, only to feel that familiar sting. This is why those who shave tend to reach for sugar scrubs. Sugar scrubs are recommended for people with sensitive skin.

The sharp angles of sea salt granules make them a strong exfoliant. Salt scrubs have an added bonus to the fact that salt helps to pull toxins away from the body and ease anti-inflammation. This is why salt scrubs are loved by those who experience muscle soreness from athletic activities and those who are trying to detoxify. Because it’s more abrasive, choose salt for scrubbing notoriously drier areas of your body like feet, elbows, knuckles and legs.

How to use sugar or salt scrub on your face and body?

No matter which one you choose, it’s really important to realise that both scrubs if used harshly on the skin can cause severe irritation and rashes on the skin, especially salt scrubs because of their abrasive properties. It is always recommended to scrub gently and avoid acne and sensitive areas. Further, it is really important to moisturise your skin after scrubbing as you have removed the dead skin layer and the new layer needs to be locked with hydration.

Which one is right for you?

People with sensitive skin should opt for a sugar scrub with fine grit. Also, it is really important to make sure that any physical particles in your scrub are fine, smooth, and not too abrasive so that no micro-wounds are created in the skin. If you choose a harsh mechanical exfoliant, your skin can become inflamed. If using a salt scrub, stick to one use per week. The milder sugar scrub can be used two or even three times a week.

(The author is a beauty expert.)