Synergies between the notes

He is one of the most versatile and successful musicians around. A Hindustani classical musician and instrumentalist (tabla and keyboard) who has performed in hundreds of classical music concerts in India and abroad, a music director and arranger for TV shows, films, commercials, theatre, and dance, lyricist, a movie and stage actor, NGO-founder... Bengaluru-based Praveen D Rao wears many hats. And all with elan.

Praveen reveals that he does not come from a family of trained classical musicians. This, in a sense, makes his multiple achievements in this field, even more incredible.

How did the initiation happen? He replies: “My family was from South Canara (Dakshina Kannada), hence our day began with Hindustani music, abhangs or bhajans playing on the radio. My mother was an intuitive singer and used to sing folk and devotional songs. My father, a bank employee, was fond of fiddling with any musical instrument he could lay his hands on like the harmonium, tabla, flute, etc. These were my first connections with the world of music.”

Later, in what can only be termed a fortunate act of destiny, he was inspired by a spiritual leader. “My mother was an ardent devotee who visited Ramakrishna Math, Bengaluru, regularly. It was routine for her to attend the evening prayers with me. There, a resident monk, Swami Purushottamanandaji Maharaj, whose music and singing soothed and satisfied innumerable people, was my inspiration to take up music.”

Cross-cultural collaborations

Praveen received formal training in Hindustani classical vocal, harmonium and tabla from the reputed musician and music guru Pandit R V Sheshadri Gavai from 1980 onwards. He took advanced training in tabla from Pandit Ravindra Yavagal from 1988. He also briefly studied the western classical piano from Neecia Majolly. “Apart from these, there have been innumerable music teachers and performers who have indirectly inspired me,” he adds.

For Praveen, music was a passion. He never consciously planned and carved out a path for himself. “In my teens, the only reason for my training in music was to play for the bhajans at the Ramakrishna Math. My growth as a musician was totally organic.”

One marvels at the range of his output. He has, to his credit, over a thousand shows each as a tabla player and keyboard player. He has been music director for several Kannada serials and movies and has written the lyrics for many songs as well.

As a musician, he has featured in over 50 national and international music festivals. Eight times in a row, Praveen has composed the music for the Karnataka tableau at the Republic Day Parade held in Delhi.

In music, this is the age of much cross-cultural collaboration and Praveen has been at the forefront of such collaborations with both Indian and international artistes. The multi-talented musician has also tried his hand at acting and has played roles in over 15 daily soaps in Kannada and a few feature films.

A crowning achievement of his career is a music composition for a dance presentation by SAMPAD for the 2012 Cultural Olympiad, London. The project was called Moving Earth and involved 240 dancers from the UK. It was also performed before the Queen.

Given that he contributes his talent in so many areas of art, does he find himself comparing and contrasting the different fields? What gives him the most satisfaction and why? Praveen replies: “Each role gives a different kind of ‘kick’ and satisfaction. Academically demanding musical projects need good research and greater focus and hence are extremely satisfying. Commercial projects help one build popularity, which is a different energy. The jobs of writing and directing provide a new window to express my thoughts. Acting gives me the learning edge as it is required to cater to another artist’s expression.”

He finds that there are synergies at play. Also, the work in each field is rewarding in its own way. “Actually, each one works like an unwinding device from the other and helps me relax and rejuvenate. Hence, each role is precious and lovable.”

Praiseworthy efforts

This multi-skilled artist has a deep-rooted sense of social responsibility too. Praveen has made praiseworthy efforts during the pandemic to bring together musicians and keep up their morale. Giving details of these initiatives, he says: “None of us expected the pandemic to continue this long. The first few days felt like a forced holiday. The next few weeks of isolation built up a feeling of imprisonment and unemployment, which slowly led to fatigue and depression in many artistes.

‘Some Yochane’ (Some Thoughts) was something that I initiated, by pooling in new poets, composers and singers. We succeeded in creating a community to share creative thoughts with each other on social media. A lot of new talents were introduced, which in turn, led to several collaborations and productions. We were also able to collect a substantial amount of donations from across the globe to distribute among needy artistes.”

Much good work has also been done via KAA — the Karnataka Artistes’ Association, of which he is one of the founders and Vice-President. “This also took birth as a welfare organisation for artistes. As an organisation, we were able to procure private and government aid and distribute it among our members. Many medical firms joined hands with us. We succeeded in providing Accident Life cover of Rs two lakh to each of our members within the age of 65. Artists from all genres are welcome to join and utilise the benefits. Post lockdown, we were able to mobilise funds by way of benefit performances. We could provide education support also to many of our members’ children.”

For someone who has achieved so much success in so many fields, does he have any more dreams and aspirations? Praveen answers calmly: “I think I am pretty much satisfied and content with what I have achieved and gained over the past 35-odd years in the industry. However, the thirst to learn new things always inspires and motivates me to take up new work. I have been extremely lucky all my life. Though it might have seemed hectic, it has been a great journey so far.”

Given his tremendous track record, there are many in the younger generation who are looking up to him for inspiration. What is his advice to aspiring musicians? “Whatever field one chooses to explore, one should never be satisfied with the superficial. Always dig deep and meet the root.”