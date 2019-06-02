Quick Take: Tishani Doshi

She is a poet, novelist, essayist, and journalist. Born in Chennai, this 43-year-old writer has to her credit nine books that include poetry and fiction, the latest being Small Days And Nights.

Meet Tishani Doshi, winner of several prestigious awards. Her debut novel, The Pleasure Seekers, was longlisted for the Orange Prize and the International IMPAC Dublin Literary Award. Also a dancer, she lives in Chennai with her husband and three dogs.

Excerpts from an interview:

What best describes you: author, poet, journo or dancer?

Anything but a poetess.

Your favourite child: poetry or fiction?

Never favour one child over the other.

Inspiration for your writing?

Life.

What about writing excites you?

Making new life.

Your literary influences...

...are mostly dead.

You idolise...

...the sea.

You are most proud of writing...

Small Days & Nights.

Your favourite book...

Wide Sargasso Sea by Jean Rhys.

Your current read...

Temporary People by Deepak Unnikrishnan.

These are a few of your favourite things...

...jackets, necklaces & pig objects.

You always carry...

...lip balm, kajal, notebook, fountain pen.

Your idea of happiness...

...sea - swim - sand - salt - friends - love - dogs - food - moon.

Your greatest fear...

...losing my teeth.

Your life in two words...

Brightly lived.

Any regrets?

Not enough.

Your favourite place in the world...

The coast of Tamil Nadu.

Your interests, other than reading & writing.

Animals.

Your comfort food...

Khichdi kadhi.

Your pet haunt...

The Theosophical Society, Madras.

You don’t leave home without...

...pants, cash, keys.

Your most marked characteristic?

My teeth.

If your life was a book, what would the title be?

‘The life and times of Tishani D’.