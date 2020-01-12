Book Rack (Jan 5-12)

Prince of Ayodhya:

A Graphic Novel

Ashok K Banker

(Illustrated by Sachin Nagar)

Campfire, 2019, pp 178, Rs 599

Prince Rama is all set to ascend the throne but evil plans are already afoot to destroy all mortal kingdoms. What will the brave prince do? This graphic novel adaptation of the Ramayana, reworks the epic for its young, adventurous readers.

The Magic of Love

Ayesha Chopra

Turtle books, 2019, pp 191, Rs 200

The book, written in three parts, is all about the struggles and conflicts faced by three teens and how they learn to deal with them and what they discover in the process.

Swapped

Neeha Gupta

Inkstate, 2019, pp 226, Rs 249

Reserved and resilient Rachel and free-spirited Harleen are high-school girls who lead completely contrasting lives. Then one wild night, on a rocky beach, destiny intervenes. Written by a 17-year-old, this is a story that deals with friendship and self-discovery.

Tales from the Kathasaritsagara

Puffin Classics, 2019, pp 278, Rs 250

Somadeva’s Kathasaritsagara, a classic work of Sanskrit literature, is full of memorable characters. Within the pages of this book, you will encounter demons and demi-gods, faithful guards and foolish villagers, golden swans, magic pots and even automatons made of wood.

Accidental magic

Keshava Guha

HarperCollins, 2019, pp 252, Rs 599

Set in Boston and Bengaluru, this is the story of four very different people whose lives are brought together by none other than Harry Potter. The story is also about the tension between duty and the individual pursuit of happiness.