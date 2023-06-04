Drop Of The Last Cloud
Sangeetha G
Ukiyoto, pp 258, Rs 300
This novel is about the women of the matrilineal homes of erstwhile Travancore. The story begins with the floods of 1924 and captures a period of turmoil in the kingdom’s history.
Mister Mister
Guy Gunaratne
Hachette, pp 384, Rs 899
In this eagerly awaited new novel by the award-winning author, a young man insists on telling his story in his own defiant, incendiary words.
The Chariot Of Wisdom
Subramania Bharati and Gregory James (translator)
Hachette, pp 288, Rs 499
In this seminal work, the author’s only novella, a vexed journalist, plagued by material worries and the daily attrition of the 20th century British-occupied India, escapes into a daydream to realms mystical and unexplored.
The Stolen Necklace
Shevlin Sebastian and V K Thajudeen
HarperCollins, pp 264, Rs 399
This might seem to be about a small crime in a small town, but it is ultimately the story of a common man who fought the system and pulled off a miraculous victory.
Elephantam Misophantam
Vinoy Thomas and Nandakumar K (translator)
Eka, pp 120, Rs 250
This is the story of two brothers: Lightning Tusker, the bravest young elephant in the forest, and Tuskless Tusker, written off by everyone as a lost cause. It’s also a story about friendship and courage.
