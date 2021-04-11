Bookrack for the week (April 11 to April 17)

How To Raise A Feminist Son

Sonora Jha

Penguin,

pp 328, Rs 399

This book offers much-needed insight and actionable advice. It’s also a beautifully written and deeply personal story of struggling, failing, and eventually succeeding at raising a feminist son.

Ghosts In Our Backyard

Alisha ‘Priti’ Kirpalani

HarperCollins,

pp 200, Rs 299

The Ramsays, India’s first family of horror, are synonymous with the supernatural and gore. But few knew that behind the production drama and haunting showtunes, there was a more sinister story. For the Ramsays, the supernatural creeped into their lives too.

How To Do The Work

Nicole LePera

Hachette India,

pp 320, Rs 599

This book offers readers the support and tools that will allow them to break free from destructive behaviour patterns to reclaim and recreate their lives.

How I Quit Google To Sell Samosas

Munaf Kapadia

HarperCollins,

pp 232, Rs 399

This is the story of how one adventurous entrepreneur grew a weekend Bohri food pop-up from his Cuffe Parade home into an F&B start-up with a Rs four-crore turnover.

It’s Also About Mynah

Rucha Chitrodia

Amaryllis,

pp 208, Rs 299

This debut novel takes a look at modern, formless equations and almost-romances. If it’s about heartbreak, it’s also about healing, about the exciting continuum of human ups and downs.