Bookrack for the week (May 8 to May 14)

Songs Of Life

Arati Samajpati

Notion Press, →→pp 158, Rs 225

This is an attempt by the author who is proficient in both English and Bengali literature to reach Tagore to a wider audience.

Scorching Love

Gopalkrishna Gandhi and Tridip Suhrud

OUP, pp 528, Rs NA

This book publishes — for the most part, for the first time — Gandhi’s letters to his youngest son, Devadas from 1914, when father and son were both in South Africa to 1948, when they were both in Delhi. Within hours of the last letter, Gandhi was assassinated.

Sing, Dance And Pray

Hindol Sengupta

Penguin

pp 368, Rs 599

This is the story of Srila Prabhupada, the founder of ISKCON, a charismatic personality who emerged as a major figure in the Western counterculture.

Up The Mountains Of India

Mala Kumar

Hachette

pp 240, Rs 499

From ice stupas and battles in the snow to floating schools and Titanosaurus eggs, this book, filled with photos and illustrations, will take you on an exciting climb up and down the mountains of India.

The Bangalore Detectives Club

Harini Nagendra

Constable

pp 304, Rs 499

When clever, headstrong Kaveri moves to Bangalore to marry doctor Ramu, she’s resigned herself to a quiet life. But everything changes the night of the party at the Century Club which turns into a murder scene.