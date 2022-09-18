Bookrack for the week (Sept 18 to Sept 24)

Best of Friends

Kamila Shamsie

Bloomsbury

pp 336, Rs 599

This is a novel about Britain today, about power and how we use it, and about what we owe to those who’ve loved us the longest. It is also a novel about friendship, identity and the unknowability of other people.

Constitutional Concerns

Kaleeswaram Raj

Tulika, pp 160, Rs 595

This book is an attempt to explore the process of ‘de-constitutionalisation’ by looking at certain contemporary topics. The chapters make out a case for cautious political optimism in the face of challenges.

Let’s Not Grow Up

Multiple Authors

Write Order Publn, pp 354, Rs 399

This is a collection of independent stories based on a fictitious school in Mysuru. The authors, all children aged between 9 and 11, have created a record for the maximum number of authors collaborating to write a fiction work.

Sojourn

Amit Chaudhuri

Penguin, pp 176, Rs 499

An unnamed man arrives in Berlin as a visiting professor. He befriends Faqrul, an enigmatic exiled poet, and Birgit, a woman with whom he shares the vagaries of attraction. Berlin is a riddle; he becomes lost not only in the city but in its legacy.

Lady Joker

Kaoru Takamura

Baskerville, pp 592, Rs 599

Tokyo, 1995. Five men meet at the racetrack every Sunday to bet on horses. Intent on revenge against a society that values corporate behemoths more than human life, the five conspirators decide to carry out a heist.