Bookrack for the week (Sept 18 to Sept 24)

Best of Friends
Kamila Shamsie
Bloomsbury
pp 336, Rs 599
This is a novel about Britain today, about power and how we use it, and about what we owe to those who’ve loved us the longest. It is also a novel about friendship, identity and the unknowability of other people.
Constitutional Concerns
Kaleeswaram Raj
Tulika, pp 160, Rs 595
This book is an attempt to explore the process of ‘de-constitutionalisation’ by looking at certain contemporary topics. The chapters make out a case for cautious political optimism in the face of challenges.
Let’s Not Grow Up
Multiple Authors
Write Order Publn, pp 354, Rs 399
This is a collection of independent stories based on a fictitious school in Mysuru. The authors, all children aged between 9 and 11, have created a record for the maximum number of authors collaborating to write a fiction work.
Sojourn
Amit Chaudhuri
Penguin, pp 176, Rs 499
An unnamed man arrives in Berlin as a visiting professor. He befriends Faqrul, an enigmatic exiled poet, and Birgit, a woman with whom he shares the vagaries of attraction. Berlin is a riddle; he becomes lost not only in the city but in its legacy.
Lady Joker
Kaoru Takamura
Baskerville, pp 592, Rs 599
Tokyo, 1995. Five men meet at the racetrack every Sunday to bet on horses. Intent on revenge against a society that values corporate behemoths more than human life, the five conspirators decide to carry out a heist.
