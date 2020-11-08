Bookrack Of The Week (Nov 8 to Nov 14)

Phoolsunghi

Pandey Kapil (author) and Gautam Choubey (Translator)

Penguin 2020,

pp 192, Rs 399

The first ever translation of a Bhojpuri novel into English, this book promises to transport readers to a forgotten world filled with mujras and mehfils, court cases and counterfeit currency and the crashing waves of the River Saryu.

Age Of Pandemics

Chinmay Tumbe

HarperCollins 2020,

pp 268, Rs 599

From lockdowns to lockups, viruses to vaccination, this book chronicles the many facets of the cholera, plague and influenza pandemics, which claimed over 70 million lives between 1817 and 1920, with India being the epicentre in all these episodes.

The Maharaja of Jodhpur’s Guns

Robert Elgood

Niyogi Books 2020,

pp 368, Rs 4,500

With more than 350 unique images of guns and Rajput paintings from private collections, this book offers scholars and collectors the opportunity to see the superb Jodhpur collection and to learn about Rajput traditions relating to hunting and war.

Mahavir

Arvind Bhandari

Hachette 2020,

pp 192, Rs 399

Drawing on rarely accessed Jain texts, this book is an inspirational tale of the making of a spiritual master that raises age-old questions as relevant to the modern reader as they were in Mahavir’s time.

Venkatesa

Suprabhatam

Venkatesh

Parthasarathy

Westland 2020,

pp 194, Rs 399

Whether you have grown up listening to the Suprabhatam or are just curious about such matters, this scholarly but accessible book is a compelling

examination of this cultural phenomenon.