Bookrack Of The Week (Nov 8 to Nov 14)

Phoolsunghi
Pandey Kapil (author) and Gautam Choubey (Translator)
Penguin 2020,
pp 192, Rs 399
The first ever translation of a Bhojpuri novel into English, this book promises to transport readers to a forgotten world filled with mujras and mehfils, court cases and counterfeit currency and the crashing waves of the River Saryu.
Age Of Pandemics
Chinmay Tumbe
HarperCollins 2020,
pp 268, Rs 599
From lockdowns to lockups, viruses to vaccination, this book chronicles the many facets of the cholera, plague and influenza pandemics, which claimed over 70 million lives between 1817 and 1920, with India being the epicentre in all these episodes.
The Maharaja of Jodhpur’s Guns
Robert Elgood
Niyogi Books 2020,
pp 368, Rs 4,500
With more than 350 unique images of guns and Rajput paintings from private collections, this book offers scholars and collectors the opportunity to see the superb Jodhpur collection and to learn about Rajput traditions relating to hunting and war.
Mahavir
Arvind Bhandari
Hachette 2020,
pp 192, Rs 399
Drawing on rarely accessed Jain texts, this book is an inspirational tale of the making of a spiritual master that raises age-old questions as relevant to the modern reader as they were in Mahavir’s time.
Venkatesa
Suprabhatam
Venkatesh
Parthasarathy
Westland 2020,
pp 194, Rs 399
Whether you have grown up listening to the Suprabhatam or are just curious about such matters, this scholarly but accessible book is a compelling
examination of this cultural phenomenon.
