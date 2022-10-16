Read Of The Week (Oct 16 to Oct 22)

DHNS
DHNS,
  Oct 16 2022
  • updated: Oct 16 2022, 01:45 ist
What if we liberated ourselves from the stress of finding the 'right' answer? What would maths look like if delinked from this calculation-driven motivation? Mathematician and award-winning novelist Manil Suri creates a natural progression of ideas needed to design our world, starting with numbers and continuing through geometry, algebra, and beyond. With evocative and engaging examples ranging from multidimensional crochet to the Mona Lisa’s asymmetrical smile, as well as ingenious storytelling that helps illuminate complex concepts like infinity and relativity, The Big Bang of Numbers charts a playful, inventive course to existence.

Distilled from almost four decades of teaching experience and offering both striking new perspectives for maths aficionados and an accessible introduction for enthusiastic novices, this work aims to prove that we can all fall in love with maths.

Manil Suri was born in Bombay in 1959 and is a distinguished professor of mathematics at the University of Maryland, Baltimore. His fiction has been translated into 27 languages and has won several awards.

 

