Shoot the crow and win the bride!

King Drupada of Panchala was worried about his daughter Draupathi’s marriage. He had wanted her to marry Arjuna. But the Pandavas were believed to have been burnt to death. ‘My daughter was given to me by Agni, so let me meditate on him again,’ he thought. But whenever he sat down to meditate, he was distracted by the constant cawing of an invisible crow.

One day Narada arrived in his court. Drupada received him with joy and devotion. ‘Drupada, you don’t look happy,’ observed Narada. Drupada explained the reason for his unhappiness.

‘If Lord Agni’s words are true, Arjuna will marry your daughter. If boons granted by gods prove untrue, how can they be called gods?’

‘But how can folks burnt to death come back to life again?’

‘If merciful Narayana wishes, a dry twig will shoot new leaves, a barren heifer will bear a calf. They say Pandavas were burnt in the house of lac. But did anybody see them burn? If they’re alive, there’s a way to find them. Arrange a swayamvara. Say you will give your daughter in marriage to the man who shoots down this invisible Maricha crow. Only the fellow who knows shabdavedi can become your son-in-law. In all the three worlds, Arjuna is the only one who knows Shabdavedi and can shoot down the source of an unseen voice.’

Drupatha’s drummers went to every town and city in 56 countries and made the announcement. ‘King Drupatha is conducting a swayamvara to choose a groom for his daughter. He will marry Draupathi to the hero who shoots down the Maricha crow!’

The drummers went to Hastinapura and Ekachakrapura as well. Having heard the announcement, Arjuna told Dharmaraya, ‘Since I know Shabdavedi, I can shoot down the crow by aiming at the sound.’

The brothers set out for Panchala after taking Konthamma’s blessings. Dharmaraya suggested that they go disguised as Brahmins so that they weren’t recognised. They joined thousands of other Brahmins heading towards Panchala to attend Draupathi’s swayamvara.

Kings of many countries had come to attend the swayamvara. The guests were sprayed with perfumed water and welcomed in great style. Kaurava, Bhishma, Drona, Vidura, Duswasa and Karna arrived along with their retinue and camped in tents studded with precious gems and pearls, while Pandavas, disguised as Brahmins, sat in the outer hall with other Brahmins.

King Drupatha had his servants sound the drums and made the announcement: ‘Salutations to all the kings and princes gathered here. I am happy to welcome you all to my daughter’s swayamvara. I shall sit on this auspicious seat to meditate. The moment I begin chanting ‘Om Shivaya’, a Maricha crow will come cawing. You can neither see nor catch it, but only hear its cawing. I shall give my daughter Dropathadevi in marriage to whoever succeeds in shooting down the crow.’

Kings and emperors lined up to attempt it but retreated to their seats, shamefaced. When all of them had gone back, the Brahmins persuaded Partha to go ahead and attempt the feat. King Drupatha invited him to participate in the contest after offering him gifts and betel.

Arjuna looked at Lord Krishna’s face to seek his blessings, touched Dharma’s feet and saluted the Brahmins with folded hands. When he took a step towards the bow, the kings and emperors bursting into loud guffaws, jeered him: ‘Hey Brahmin boy! You folks will give your lives for a meal of spicy rice, ash-gourd curry, accompanied by papad, sandige and pickles. Why do you want to lose your life trying to shoot an arrow?’

Arjuna lifted the bow and fixed the arrow. He prayed to the Lord and circled the spot thrice. The moment Drupatha began to meditate, the invisible Maricha crow began cawing. Using his shabdavedi skills, Arjuna shot the crow. Dropathadevi garlanded him.

Laxmi Chandrashekar

The author, a retired professor of English, is a well-known theatre and television artiste and an award-winning translator.

Folktales from the Mahabharata is a monthly column that features lesser-known episodes from ‘Janapada Mahabharata’ sung by eminent folk-artiste Bettada Beedu Siddhashetty and published by Dr P K Rajashekara.