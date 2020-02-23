Tension from the word Go!

Alex Cross, the policeman-turned-FBI-officer-turned-consultant-psychologist, has had a storied career. He’s faced serial killers, terrorists, even entrepreneurs turned rogue. James Patterson, his creator, has said before that Cross is his favourite character. Little wonder then that Cross has featured in over two dozen books.

Criss Cross, his latest adventure, is his 27th outing, and the tension ratchets up from the word go. The book begins with the execution of Michael Edgerton, a serial killer that Cross was instrumental in apprehending. Edgerton has chosen to receive his death sentence via the electric chair, and has expressly asked for Cross to view it. The killer’s family defends his innocence to the end — and is it possible they were right all along? Because right after he leaves the execution, Cross receives word of a new murder committed with the same modus operandi again.

To make it worse, there is a message left at the crime scene — addressed to Cross personally, and taunting him. The note is from someone who signs himself as ‘M’, who has been communicating cryptically with Cross over the years. Cross investigates the case, assailed by doubts of having condemned an innocent man to death. But, the murder wasn’t the end — there are more incidents, each with higher stakes. It feels as if M has made Cross and his family his sole focus now.

Then along comes another mystery to throw Cross off his stride. A killer named Kyle Craig, who Cross had himself seen die, is back from the grave — he’s been seen by multiple people in the past few days, in multiple locations. It’s as if he wants to be seen, so as to get noticed by Cross. Craig used to call him ‘The Mastermind’ — is he the mysterious M, somehow having survived death?

In parallel is the drama around Cross’ family. Over the series, we’ve seen his family grow and evolve, and they have their share of challenges. His daughter, Jannie is preparing for an athletics career when health problems overtake her. His youngest son, Ali, becomes friends with a mysterious cyclist who may or may not be above board.

As is usual with Patterson, there is a surprise or twist every couple of chapters, leaving the readers guessing. Regular readers will find some of the plot devices familiar from older instalments — Cross’ house being bugged, his kids in danger, his wife Bree being enmeshed in a parallel investigation, and so on. But that is part of the beauty of the series — the stories are a mix of the recurring elements and new twists borne of Patterson’s fertile imagination.

It’s what keeps readers coming back to the books. Add to that Patterson’s deft way with language and the enthralling pace he sets for the plot, and you have something fun to sink into for a few hours — even if you may find multiple books beginning to blend together in your mind after a while.

Read it if you’re looking for a fast-paced, engaging read that is familiar, yet fun.