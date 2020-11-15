Hi Sexi Saheli,

I am sixteen-years-old and I am angry. My mom divorced when I was ten and we were great together. Now she is dating someone. He seems like a nice guy and sometimes she even drops hints that she may marry him. Stupid stuff like would you like a father-figure in your life blah … blah … I have told her clearly I don’t need any fathers other than the one I already have. I’m the one who is supposed to be dating, not her!

Kiara

Hi Kiara,

I hope when you are your mother’s age you remember this query. For then, you’ll know age is just a number (It’s also a word!). Are you worried she will love you less? Don’t you know, love shared is love multiplied? She has the right to live her life as much as you have to live yours. So don’t try and erase your mom’s happiness. Just let some of it rub off on you.

Dear Sexi Saheli,

I think I am a shopaholic. I have an unpaid credit card bill of Rs 6,00,000 and I still can’t seem to stop buying things. I think the lockdown has increased this problem. Sometimes, I buy useless things just for the sake of buying it. Last week, I bought a hot dog maker. It doesn’t make any sense as I am a vegetarian. It’s only after I received the parcel that I realised I may never use it. Please help.

Mrs M

Dear Mrs M,

Veni, Vidi, Visa? When they said shop till you drop, they didn’t mean it literally. Give your intelligence some credit, cut your cards up and delete your card info from all shopping accounts. Another excellent idea is to create an excel on your payback strategy. Also, if you can’t stop your spending spree, shop for some advice. Book appointments with psychologists. Give them your money to help you stop spending money. Remember, while it’s amazon to buy something you like, a habit like this may just flip cart you over.

Hi SexiSaheli,

I had an affair with my best friend’s wife. I don’t know why but I never even liked her when he married her. My friend and I have been best friends since school. Now she is constantly calling me and if I say I don’t want to meet her, she threatens to tell my friend about us. I love him more than I like her. I don’t care about her. Please help.

Nithin

Dear Nithin,

Blackmail is the worst sort of mail to get. Let your friend know the truth about lying with his wife. Level with your friend — confess how low you have stooped.

Remember to skip the gory details — he doesn’t need those images in his head. The truth will not just set you free, it will also set him free. If you can’t save the friendship, at least you can save your friend from a

woman who is no friend.