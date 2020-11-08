Masked problem

With the spread of Covid-19, wearing of masks is not only life-saving but also mandatory. It is absolutely necessary for protection. But the constant wearing of masks can also cause some problems. The mask may trap oil and sweat deposits from the skin, or cause a collection of stale breath in the mask.

Cotton material is considered to be best for masks, as it allows proper ventilation and traps less moisture that builds up from breathing and sweating. Synthetic materials should not be used to make masks. The mask should also fit properly so that it provides adequate protection and should not be too tight. With cotton masks, you can wash them easily and dry them in the sun.

The constant wearing of masks can also lead to skin irritation, due to collection of stale air, carbon dioxide, even saliva and mucous inside the masks. It can even lead to a kind of dermatitis, which will need medical attention. The constant wearing of masks can also cause lack of humidity and dryness of the skin around the mouth area. Yet another problem is that the mask traps in oil and sweat deposits from the skin which can lead to an acne condition. For rashes and allergic reactions, it is better to consult a dermatologist.

Wearing a mask for long hours, while being outdoors, in the sun, can also lead to partial tanning of the skin, making it look discoloured and patchy, with a difference in colour on the skin in the mask area and the outside area of the mask. The area outside the mask may become tanned and, therefore, darker than the area covered by the mask. One needs to carry out treatments that help to produce an even colour tone. First of all, apply a sunblock cream on the exposed area before going out in the sun. If your skin is oily, use a sunscreen. Anti-tan sunscreens are available. You can also try some home remedies to remove tan naturally:

Take 2 teaspoons yoghurt, add a pinch of turmeric, mix well and apply daily on the part outside the mask area. Wash it off after 20 minutes. This would help to remove the tan in the area that is not covered by masks.

If there is dryness on the area covered by the mask, apply aloe vera gel daily and wash with plain water after 20 minutes. Using a facial scrub helps to remove tan too. If the skin is dry, a scrub should be used only once a week, but for oily skins, it may be used more often. The scrub should be applied and rubbed gently on the skin in small circular movements. Then wash it off with plain water. This helps to remove dead skin cells, along with their contained pigment. The skin becomes brighter and the tan is gradually removed.

Ground almonds make a good facial scrub. Add a little curd or cold milk to two teaspoons of ground almonds and rub the mixture gently on the skin. Wash it off with water. Also, needless to say, one should take better care of the skin. Cleansing the skin at night is most important. Apply a cream that provides daytime coverage and also soothes the skin.