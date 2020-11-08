Meerabai’s mellifluous presence

The soulful and sweet melodies of Meerabai seem to still resonate within the ramparts of the Chittorgarh Fort in Rajasthan. The fort itself is an incredible chronicle of the history of the Mewar kingdom. The story of the mystic-poetess Meerabai is one of the fascinating chapters of the history of Chittorgarh.

A small and elegant temple built in the traditional Nagara style of architecture stands demurely in the shadow of a much larger temple. The small temple is the Meera temple. It is believed that this temple was built for Meerabai by her father-in-law Rana Sanga who was then the ruler of the Mewar Kingdom. Meerabai had moved to Chittorgarh after her marriage to Bhoj Raj who was the eldest son of Rana Sanga.

Though the Meera temple stands literally in the shadow of the bigger Kumbha Shyam temple, it rivets your attention with its simple yet aesthetic contours. The fact that every corner of this temple, every stone that makes up its edifice, had once echoed with the mellifluous tones of the songs of Meerabai elevates the temple to lofty heights.

Meerabai, who in a cruel travesty of fate lost her husband and then her father as well as father-in-law at the altar of war, spent much of her time lost in the divine trance of Krishna consciousness at the temple. It is believed that she underwent much persecution at the hands of the family of her in-laws including her brother-in-law Vikram Singh who then ruled over Mewar after the death of her husband and father-in-law.

Some of the famous miracles associated with Meerabai are said to have occurred at the Meera temple in Chittorgarh. In one famous incident immortalised in popular lore, the Rana sent a cup of poison for her to drink. She did so without a second thought, taking the name of her beloved Krishna, and miraculously the poison turned into nectar. In another incident a snake hidden in a basket was sent to the temple, miraculously the snake turned into a garland of flowers.

Thousands climb the steps of the Meerabai temple, the very temple that provided solace to Meerabai for years. Paintings of Meerabai and Krishna can be seen inside the temple as also a chhatri which is said to commemorate the memory of Swami Ravidas who is believed to have been the guru of Meerabai. The temple consists of a small flight of stairs that lead to an entry porch or mandapa followed by a small hall that leads to the sanctum or Garba Griha. A shikhara which consists of smaller shikharas rises above the Garbha Griha, in typical Nagara architecture style.

It is believed that Meerabai left Chittorgarh to lead the life of a wandering mystic and travelled to places like Vrindavan and Dwarka. It is believed that she merged with Krishna at Dwarka.

As the world celebrates the life of Meerabai, she lives on in eternity as a shining beacon, a symbol of the bond that pure love and longing can catalyse with God.