Refine the sugar craving

Refined sugar only adds empty calories while also increasing our risk of ending up with Type 2 diabetes, warns Pooja Banga

Pooja Banga
Pooja Banga,
  • Oct 18 2020, 00:27 ist
  • updated: Oct 18 2020, 00:45 ist
food

Why do we get sugar cravings? Sugar has zero nutritional value and is high in calories which results in obesity and health-related problems. We still can’t say no to sugar. Here are some simple ways to incorporate sugar in your diet without letting it upset your apple cart.

Read labels carefully: You should know the information related to natural and refined sugar as many times sugar is written with different names like glucose, lactose, galactose etc., in packets. 

Consume fresh food: Avoid eating processed or packaged foods as they include fats and sugar content to maintain the quality and taste of food. Foods like breakfast cereals, packets of vegetable soups, ketchup and sauce, even fat-free products including protein bars have hidden sugar. Go for fresh and seasonal foods like vegetables, fruits, avoid packets and processed foods to cut out sugar. Use more natural methods to satisfy your sweet cravings. You can go for fresh fruits, dates, jaggery, organic honey, dry fruits, herbs etc. 

Don’t drink calories: Avoid drinking carbonated and fizzy drinks like soda, soft drinks etc., as they include added sugar and flavour for taste. Also, avoid drinking packed juices as they have artificial sugars. Drink healthy and fresh juice, plain water, fresh vegetable juices. You can also have buttermilk and coconut water for hydration.

Eat more whole foods: Fruits, vegetables, whole grains, legumes, and nuts don’t include added sugars and provide healthy nutrients.

(The author is a nutritionist )

sugar craving

