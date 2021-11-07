Super seeds & herbs that heal

Like the famous quote “Let food be thy medicine and thy medicine be thy food” India owns a wide variety of herbs and seeds that heal. The consumption of these plant-based wonder foods has proven to have a positive and significant impact on our overall health. Also, these are safe to be consumed at all phases of life.

Seeds are a great source of healthy fats, fibre, complex carbohydrates, vitamins and minerals. Especially their antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, immune boosting and hormone balancing properties makes them exceptional. Seeds like flax, sunflower, fennel, chia and pumpkin seeds etc., have a wide range of health benefits for all groups of people especially for women and growing children.

Fennel seeds

A highly nutritious seed with a wide range of micronutrients like vitamins and minerals, this is the best herb to eat after meals as it stimulates digestive enzymes and helps in boosting metabolism.

The essential oils present in it are heart-healthy.

It is known for its cancer-fighting properties.

Studies suggest that it is beneficial in managing menstrual cramps and other issues related to menstruation.

Fibre-rich property makes it best suitable for relieving constipation and managing blood sugar levels, especially during pregnancy.

Beneficial for GDM pregnant women to help in managing blood sugar levels at a normal range.

Recipe

Fennel seed herbal tea: Boil water with fennel seeds and mint/ basil leaves. Bring it to a boil strain and serve hot.

Garden cress/ Halim seeds

One of the finest super seeds widely available but rarely used is the garden cress. Its nourishing factor makes it suitable to treat varied health conditions. Halim/ garden cress seeds are rich in iron and fibre content. The presence of arachidonic and linoleic acids makes it a memory-booster.

It helps in treating anaemia especially in adolescents and expecting mothers.

The presence of phytoestrogens in these seeds helps in regularising the menstrual cycle.

Promotes good skin and hair growth.

Recipe

Halim seed jaggery laddoos: Fry ghee in a tava, add roasted rava, desiccated coconut and dry nuts and add soaked Halim seeds and jaggery syrup and give it the shape of a laddoo.

Jeera seeds

One of the best herbs with natural essential oils that eases digestion by stimulating digestive enzymes is jeera. It is best known for its antioxidant and anticancer properties.

Helps in lowering cholesterol and in weight loss.

Thymol, octanol and other essential oils in jeera help in easing digestion.

Reduces insomnia, flatulence and bloating in pregnant ladies by managing acid reflux action.

Improves appetite, digestion and immunity in children when given regularly.

Recipe

Roasted jeera powder with curd is not only healthy but tasty too. Roast jeera, crush or powder it and add to curd and relish.

Sabja seeds

The right amount of sabja when consumed regularly boosts immunity and improves gut health. Sabja/basil seeds can be your best friend in your weight loss journey. They also help in managing stress and anxiety.

A good diuretic agent, it helps flush out toxins from the body.

Its fibre-rich property makes it best suitable for relieving bloating and constipation.

The presence of certain minerals like calcium and magnesium also makes it a bone-healthy herb.

Its fibre content keeps the stomach full for a longer time thus reducing appetite.

When consumed in moderation during pregnancy, developing GDM can be controlled.

Recipe

Banana Kiwi Sabja smoothie: Transfer all the ingredients to a blender and mix well. Take the mixture in a glass and add 1tsp of pre-soaked sabja seeds and serve.

Methi seeds

This is a traditional herb that has a wide usage from improving lactation to relieving

constipation with diversified nutritional content. Methi seeds are rich in fibre, amino

acids, lipids and other micronutrients like zinc, iron, calcium etc. which makes them a super seed.

The fibre content in fenugreek helps in lowering the blood sugars by slowing down the digestion and absorption of carbohydrates thus reducing the risk of Type 2 diabetes and also GDM during pregnancy. Studies suggest that fenugreek suppresses appetite thus helping in weight loss.

It is a good antioxidant and anti-inflammatory agent.

It’s a proven galactagogue that helps in improving lactation.

Fenugreek has proven effects in balancing hormones and regularising menstruation.

Studies also suggest that fenugreek seeds might be useful for male infertility.

Recipe

Sprouted methi sabji: Temper the rinsed sprouted methi seeds with jeera, onion, tomato and cook well. Add salt as per taste.

(The author is a senior executive nutritionist based in Bengaluru.)