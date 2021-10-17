Unsaturated facts about Omega 3 fats

Have you ever thought about what flax seeds, sardines, soya bean oil, etc., have in common? These are all rich sources of Omega-3 fatty acids. Omega-3 fats are a group of polyunsaturated fatty acids, that the body doesn’t make, but are essential for survival and hence have to be provided through our diet.

Omega 3 fatty acids are found in non-vegetarian sources of two kinds: Eicosapentaenoic Acid (EPA), and Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA); and in vegetarian sources, it is in the form of Alpha-linolenic Acid (ALA). Sources of Omega 3 fatty acids include:

i) Alpha-Linolenic Acid (ALA): As mentioned ALA comes from vegetarian sources like flax seeds, chia seeds, walnuts, canola oil, and other fortified foods.

ii) Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA) and Eicosapentaenoic Acid (EPA): DHA and EPA are mainly found in non-vegetarian foods such as cold-water fish like salmon, tuna, mackerel, sardines, etc., as well as fortified eggs, etc.

iii) Oral supplements:

Oral supplements can be taken on the advice of your doctor and as prescribed.

Ways to incorporate Omega 3 fatty acids

i) Vegetarian sources:

As part of a trail mix, or with dried fruits.

As part of a smoothie bowl

In salads.

Fortified oils can be used in small amounts for cooking and also as a salad dressing.

Fortified cereals and foods can also be had plain or in combination with other foods as well.

ii) Non-vegetarian sources:

As grilled fish or a fish curry.

As a soup or a stew.

Boiled eggs are a great way to also incorporate proteins and good essential fats into your diet.



Omega 3 fatty acids have been seen to

i) Reduce cardiovascular disease.

ii) Reduce blood pressure, lower triglycerides, and increase HDL cholesterol.

iii) Boost fertility.

iv) Improve brain function and output.

v) Help in weight loss, etc.

Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome, or PCOS or PCOD as it’s commonly known is a condition that is typically seen in girls and ladies between 12 and 45 years.

It is a condition that has hallmarks of polycystic ovaries (the ovaries have multiple cysts in them), infertility (or difficulty getting pregnant, and hyperandrogenism (high levels of the male hormones androgens).

When you are diagnosed with PCOS, one of the main things that your doctor will tell you, especially if you are planning to conceive, is that you need to manage your weight (gain or lose weight) and keep it at or around your ideal body weight; you need to manage your stress levels and eat healthily. Following this, most doctors will refer you to a nutritionist for her expert advice on ways to manage your diet, to control your weight and hormone levels.

Yes, you read that right. PCOS is a condition of unknown aetiology, meaning that we don’t exactly know what causes it, what we do know, however, is how to manage it and control your hormone levels, so that this condition does not affect you too adversely.

Many people with such a diagnosis, very often go on to lead normal lives just by taking care of a few things in their diet.

Omega 3 fatty acids have been found to reduce inflammation, since in the natural form it is also a good antioxidant, along with helping to manage blood pressure, and blood glucose levels, and ultimately helping in reducing body weight (if overweight), followed by helping to regularise hormone levels and thereby improving your fertility prospects.

Along with helping with these, it helps in relieving stress, and it could also have beneficial outcomes on mental disorders, along with PCOS.

Omega 3 fatty acids can help

i) Mood control: Due to highly fluctuating levels of hormones, you could end up having mood swings which can be regulated with Omega 3 fatty acids.

ii) Reduce inflammation and fatty liver: Most people who have PCOS are seen to be overweight with fatty liver (at various grades). Since Omega 3 fatty acids are antioxidants, it is known to reduce inflammation in the liver, and the accompanying discomforts of the condition.

iii) Lower triglycerides: When combined with eating healthy, and daily exercise, it can not only help in lowering your triglyceride levels, as well as LDL (bad cholesterol) levels but also help to increase your HDL (good cholesterol) levels.

iv) Lower androgen levels: This can help reduce acne, and scalp hair loss, additionally reduce facial hair growth and increase sex drive.

v) Improve fertility: A good amount of Omega-3 fatty acids can help in improving egg quality, and ovulation, which could have better results in overall fertility.

vi) Essential: Omega 3 fatty acids are extremely essential during pregnancy, because in addition to the above-mentioned benefits; it also helps with brain and eye development for the baby, as well as having numerous benefits.

In short Omega 3 fats are essential for our body functions. It has numerous roles and functions in daily life, especially with regard to fertility.

(The author is the executive nutritionist at a leading chain of hospitals in Bengaluru.)