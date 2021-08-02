Addressing the learning gap

Uncertain closure and reopening of the schools in response to the Covid-19 pandemic has disrupted the academic learning of school students over the past one and a half years.

As per a study conducted by Azim Premji Foundation covering 16,067 school children (from Class 2 to Class 6) in five states including Karnataka, the pandemic not only disrupted progression in curricular learning but resulted in regression.

It revealed that around 92% of children had lost at least one specific language ability and 82% of children lost at least one mathematical ability from the previous year across all classes. Many children had even forgotten basic learning like addition and multiplication (Mathematics) and reading (languages).

As per their observation, even in a learning environment which offered suitable learning/teaching space and equipment for children and teachers, online learning has been sub-optimal, leaving a void in the entire process.

Similar learning loss was also confirmed through some personalised assessments conducted by school principals in Karnataka while preparing SSLC students for the examination.

All these situations, therefore, call for an immediate attention of stakeholders towards taking steps to mitigate the problem.

Concept-based learning

"The best way to address this issue is by shifting our focus from syllabus learning (covering a particular number of chapters) to concept-based learning (knowing core concepts which are pre-requisite for future learning) in a phased manner. The annual syllabus in Karnataka is already under revision with a view to meet the learning outcomes," said Rishikesh B S, Associate Professor, Azim Premji University. He is a member of the committee formed by the government on school reopening in Karnataka.

He adds that all teachers must first be vaccinated, motivated and trained to assess the level of students once they are back in schools so that they can be responsive to the students' learning needs.

In case of school closure, he suggested a blended way of learning like that of 'Vidyaagama' where students could meet at least once a week and be in touch with their peers at a micro-level. Also, teachers could design interesting worksheets that can be picked by parents from school and dropped back after completion if the student is unable to come to school.

Bharati Kulkarni, a government school principal from Bagalkot, said students, especially high school students, who have had huge learning gaps need extra attention and time from a teacher with a strong knowledge of content. So more subject experts must be pressed into service for smaller break-out groups.

"If schools reopen, we must try making effective utilisation of the time available and in case they close down, teachers must keep in touch with students to ensure their learning continues. TV, radio and online classes can be used as supplementary learning," she opines.

Lessons for teachers

Shivanand Hombal, an educationist, opined that it was time teachers too learnt lessons from the pandemic.

"Educators have to realise that just covering curriculum isn't learning, and school isn't the only place to learn. Definitely, academics has been affected but even children are learning in a natural way to adapt to the situation they have lived through. Their learning abilities and creativity are being augmented from the games they are playing with whatever is available at home. All this will ultimately help them adjust to the new normal once the schools are open," he said.

Poornima H, a psychologist and a mother of a Class 7 student, added that children learn the most when their parents trust in their ability. So, rather than criticising them on the 'learning loss' or pressurise them to cover the syllabus, parents must boost their morale so that they begin brushing up their knowledge on their own.