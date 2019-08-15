August 15 Bulletin board

Specialised courses

Sheffield Hallam University, UK is introducing new courses in specialised fields such as Cancer Biology, Cyber Security and Sports Business Management. Indian students can apply for scholarships as part of their January/September 2020 admissions, to win a half-fee waiver in postgraduate courses and for each year of an undergraduate degree. For more details, log on to www.shu.ac.uk.

Internship

AA Advertising and Communications is hiring interns for content writing, graphic designing, business promotion, digital marketing etc., in Bengaluru. Students with relevant knowledge can apply at jobs@aaa.net.in.

MSc in electrochemistry

The UK-based University of Southampton is inviting applications for September 2019 intake of its one year full-time MSc Electrochemistry and Battery Technologies programme. For more details, log onto https://bit.ly/2GKVQbG.

BBA in real estate & urban infrastructure

RICS School of Built Environment, Amity University is inviting applications for its BBA in Real Estate & Urban Infrastructure programme offered in Noida and Mumbai. For more details, log on to https://bit.ly/2Zs24oB.

Computer Systems engineering

The University of Sheffield, UK is inviting applications for BE (Hons) Computer Systems Engineering starting in September 2019. For more information, write to adacse@sheffield.ac.uk or log on to https://bit.ly/2rneQEI.

Logo design competition

The Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs is conducting a competition for a logo design for the India Urban Observatory, which has been set up under the Smart Cities Mission. The last date to submit is August 21. For more information, log on to https://bit.ly/2T4nsNQ.

Scholarship test

Delhi Academy of Medical Sciences has announced scholarships for doctors who want to take up coaching for PG medical entrance exams. The scholarship test will be held on September 3. The last date to apply for the test is August 22. For more information, log on to https://dst.damsdelhi.com.

Specialised courses

IFIM Business School, Bengaluru has announced a partnership with ESCP Europe to offer specialised courses in the areas of FinTech, MarTech, BlockChain and Machine Learning. For more information, log on to www.ifimbschool.com.

English course

Pearson India is offering an adaptive English language improvement programme - Pearson MePro - to aid learners to enhance their English language proficiency. For more information, log on to https://bit.ly/2EyByRi.

Financial Olympiad

The International Financial Olympiad for students from Class 8 to 12 will be held across the country. Winners will be awarded a cash prize of Rs 1.6 lakh along with certificates and recognition. Students can participate through schools or individually. The last date to register is August 30. For more details, log on to www.financeolympiad.in.

Diploma in counselling

Banjara Academy is starting its one-year part-time diploma in personal counselling skills from August 17. The option of weekday and weekend batches is available. For more information, contact: 9538859316 or 080-26575101, or write to banjaradpcs@gmail.com. You may also log on to www.banjaraacademy.org.

Sports management programme

International Institute of Sports Management in association with Mumbai University has announced a three years Bachelor of Sports Management programme. For more information, log on to https://bit.ly/2LLicO8.

Search Engine Optimisation internship

GuestTouch Incorporated is hiring interns for Search Engine Optimisation profile in Bengaluru. Students with knowledge of Search Engine Optimisation can apply by August 18. The stipend is Rs 15,000 - 25,000 per month. Apply at: http://bit.ly/DH-596.

Operations internship

AerXLabs is hiring interns for Operations profile in Bengaluru. Students with relevant skills and knowledge can apply by August 31. The stipend is Rs 15,000 - 20,000 per month. Apply at: http://bit.ly/DH-595.

Scholarship

Strathclyde Business School, Glasgow, is offering ‘Dean’s Excellence Awards’. Scholarships will be awarded to undergraduate degrees for entry in 2019/20. The last date to apply is August 26. For more information, write to sbs-adviser@strath.ac.uk or log on to https://bit.ly/2ZpK1is.

Public policy conference

The Centre for Public Policy at IIM Bangalore will host a three-day International Conference on Public Policy and Management from August 22–24, 2019. For details, visit https://bit.ly/2yZkIYW.

Graphic Design internship

MySchoolPage is hiring interns for Graphic Design profile in Bengaluru. Students with knowledge of Adobe Photoshop and Adobe Illustrator can apply by August 26. The stipend is Rs 8,000 per month. Apply at: http://bit.ly/DH-600.

Animation internship

SUBHAG is hiring interns for Animation profile in Bengaluru. Students with knowledge of Adobe Photoshop and Adobe Illustrator can apply by August 26. The stipend is Rs 7,000 per month. Apply at: http://bit.ly/DH-601.

Finance & Accounts internship

CrossTab IT Consulting is hiring interns for Finance & Accounts profile in Bengaluru. Students with knowledge of Accounting can apply by August 26. The stipend is Rs 43,000 per month. Apply at: http://bit.ly/DH-602

Full Stack Development internship

Intuhire is hiring interns for Full Stack Development profile in Bengaluru. Students with knowledge of JavaScript, AngularJS, ReactJS and Angular 2.0 can apply by August 26. The stipend is Rs 12,000-22,000 per month. Apply at: http://bit.ly/DH-603.

Design thinking course

Great Learning launches a course in Design Thinking by Stanford Graduate School of Business Executive Education. For more details, visit https://www.gsb.stanford.edu/exec-ed.

Start-up trek

IIT Mandi Catalyst invites Applications for 3rd edition of Himalayan Startup Trek. The last date to apply is August 31. For details, log on to https://bit.ly/2Z4G8yn.

MBBS course

Manipal College of Medical Sciences, Nepal invites applications from aspiring Indian candidates for the MBBS programme which will commence from September 2019. To apply online, visit www.manipal.edu.np.

Career as scientists

CSIR-National Aerospace Laboratories, Bengaluru is looking for bright, talented and qualified professionals having a high level of motivation and zeal for innovative research as scientists to participate in the exciting task of Aerospace R&D, Technology Development and related applications. The last date to submit applications is September 16. For more details, log on to https://bit.ly/2YJ0qCa.

Newton-Bhabha Fund

Applications are invited for the Newton-Bhabha Fund which offers an opportunity for UK and Indian PhD scholars to spend a period of their study in Indian and UK higher education institutions, to take place between March 2020 and December 2020. The deadline for receipt of applications is October 8. For more details, log on to https://bit.ly/2H5cD9q.

Research fellowships

The Government of Japan offers 10 fellowships, to be awarded to deserving candidates from developing countries. The domains of research include Environment (with particular emphasis on disaster risk reduction); Inter-cultural Dialogue; Information and Communication Technologies and Peaceful Conflicts Resolution. The last date to apply is November 29. For more details, https://bit.ly/31CEaqq.