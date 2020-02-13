Bulletin Board: February 13, 2020

Telecalling internship

Genius Group Global is hiring an intern for Telecalling in Bengaluru. Students with proficiency in English can apply. The deadline to apply is February 20. For more information, log on to http://bit.ly/DH-707.

Interior design internship

Urfurnish is hiring an intern for interior design profile. Students with knowledge of AutoCAD and 3ds Max can apply. The deadline to apply is February 21. For more information, log on to http://bit.ly/DH-708.

Digital marketing internship

Crossroad Elf DSS is hiring interns for Digital Marketing profile in Bengaluru. Students with knowledge of Digital Marketing and proficiency in English can apply. The deadline to apply is February 20. For more information, log on to http://bit.ly/DH-709.

Music, dance contest

Entries from students aged 11-18 years are invited for Young Artiste 2020, a national level music and dance competition. For more information, log on to youngartiste.com/home.

Inlaks scholarships

Inlaks Shivdasani Foundation is offering scholarships to pursue master’s, MPhil and doctorate programmes at European, American, and UK institutions. The last date to apply is March 31. For more information, log on to www.inlaksfoundation.org.

Oxford Brookes scholarships

Oxford Brookes University is offering scholarships to international students. The last date to apply is April 15. For more information, log on to http://bit.ly/2vsCV2g.

Excellence scholarships

University of Sheffield, UK is offering Computer Science Excellence Scholarship 2020. For more information log on to http://bit.ly/38gZUwt.

TFI fellowship

Applications are invited for Teach for India Fellowship 2020. The last date to apply is March 1. For more information, log on to https://apply.teachforindia.org.