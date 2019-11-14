Bulletin Board November 14

NCERT doctoral fellowships

NCERT invites applications for NCERT Doctoral Fellowships, for conducting research at the doctoral level. The stipend is Rs 23,000 to 25,000 per month. The last date to apply is December 6. For more information, log on to https://bit.ly/2Q249VX.

Tata innovation fellowship

Applications are invited for Tata Innovation Fellowship instituted by Department of Biotechnology, Government of India in the field of Biological sciences or Biotechnology. The last date to apply is December 31. For more information, log on to https://bit.ly/33BXSEm.

MSc in infrastructure engineering

The University of Sheffield, UK is inviting application for MSc Infrastructure & Urban Systems Engineering course. For more information, log on to https://bit.ly/2Q9GdQn or write to civilpgadmissions@sheffield.ac.uk.

PG in AI and MLGreat Learning launches PG programme in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning in partnership with University of Texas. For more information, log on to https://bit.ly/32Crtfk.

Work integrated diploma programme

Schoolguru Eduserve Pvt Ltd has launched WorkX, a work integrated knowledge diploma programme. For more information, log on to www.schoolguru.in/workx.

UNSW scholarships

University of New South Wales has announced ‘Future of Change’ scholarships for undergraduate and postgraduate students across all disciplines at UNSW Sydney. For more information, log on to https://bit.ly/2CtqAey.

Business development internship

Infocruise Technologies is hiring interns for Business Development (Sales) profile in Bengaluru. Students with knowledge in English Proficiency (spoken and written) can apply by November 21. The stipend is Rs 8,500 per month. Apply at: http://bit.ly/DH-655.

Graphic design internship

UniKwan Innovations is hiring interns for Graphic Design profile in Bengaluru. Students with knowledge of Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Indesign, and Adobe XD can apply by November 21. The stipend is Rs 10,000 to 12,000 per month. Apply at: http://bit.ly/DH-656.

Interior design internship

Thanmaya Designs is hiring interns for Interior Design profile in Bengaluru. Students with knowledge of AutoCAD (Learn AutoCAD), MS-Office and Adobe Photoshop can apply by November 21. The stipend is Rs 7,000 per month. Apply at: http://bit.ly/DH-657.

Content writing internship

COVIAM Technology And Services is hiring interns for Content Writing profile in Bengaluru. Students with knowledge of MS-Word, MS-PowerPoint, Search Engine Optimisation (SEO), and MS-Excel can apply by November 21. The stipend is Rs 22,000 per month. Apply at: http://bit.ly/DH-658.

UG programmes

Azim Premji University has announced admissions to its undergraduate programmes. The last date to apply for the entrance test is November 22. For more details, log on to https://bit.ly/33dSg31.

Diploma in banking management

Thadomal Shahani Centre for Management invites applications for their professional diploma in banking management. The last date to apply is November 29. For more information, log on to https://bit.ly/36OH5jv or contact 022 6670 1111.

Scholarships for PG courses

JK Lakshmipat University and University of Massachusetts, Amherst are jointly offering LSEF-UMass Scholarships for Post-Graduate Studies at UMass Amherst. For more details, log onto www.lse.foundation.

Course on renewable energy

NIT Warangal is conducting a certificate course on Renewable Energy and Distributed Power Generation from December 16 to 27. The last date to apply is December 15. For more information, log on to https://bit.ly/2q24b5l or contact 8332969294.

Health conference

Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences is conducting National Conference on Health and Wellness through Nutrition from January 22 to 24, 2020. The last date to apply is November 15. For more information and to register, log on to http://ruasnnrc.com.

Workshop on mind-body medicine

A national workshop on Mind-Body Medicine will be held at NIMHANS, Bengaluru from November 23 to 24. For more information, log on to https://bit.ly/32GwSCs or contact 9689490033 or write to nischolraval@gmail.com.

Social media marketing internship

Xtreme performance is hiring an intern for Social Media Marketing profile in Bengaluru. Students with knowledge of Social Media Marketing, Adobe Photoshop, Blogging, Photography and Video Making can apply by November 19. The stipend is Rs 5,000 per month. Apply at: http://bit.ly/DH-653.

Raman post-doctoral fellowships

Indian Institute of Science invites applications for Raman Post-Doctoral Fellowships in Biological Sciences Division. Overseas Citizens of India, Persons of Indian Origin, and foreign nationals are also eligible to apply. Apply before December 31. For more information, log on to https://bit.ly/2Ny6hD3 or write to raman.bio@iisc.ac.in.

Management development programme

Management Development Programme on Natural Language Processing for working professionals, academicians and students will be held at Christ (deemed to be university) in association with IIM-B from December 14 to 15. The last date to register is November 16. For more information, log on to http://bit.ly/2rCxU5x.

Scholarship for BE course

Applications are invited for NSDL e-Gov Scholarship Scheme for students pursuing BE and BTech course. The last date to apply is November 30. For more information, log on to http://bit.ly/36VaJTX or write to vidyasaarathi@nsdl.co.in.

NUS scholarship

Applications are invited for NUS Graduate School Scholarship 2020. The stipend is Rs 1.5 lakh per month. The last date to apply is December 15. For more information, log on to https://nus.edu/2Keg5A1.

Technovation girls challenge

Applications are invited from girls for Technovation Girls Challenge for problem-solving. The last date to register is March 16, 2020. For more information, log on to http://bit.ly/2rBprzt.

SOF scholarship

Science Olympiad Foundation and British Council announce the launch of SOF Scholarship of Excellence in English for students of Classes 3 to 10. To apply, log on to http://bit.ly/2NEiYMH.

Art contest

The Khaled bin Sultan Living Oceans Foundation invites students to submit artwork on the theme ‘Take Action: Conserve Coral Reefs’ for Science Without Borders Challenge 2020. The last date to submit artwork is April 20, 2020. For more information, log on to http://bit.ly/2X6A7lb.

India excellence scholarship

Applications are invited for India Excellence Scholarship at University of Newcastle, Australia. For more information, log on to http://bit.ly/34WYsgd.

Share your stories contest

Ministry of Jal Shakti, Government of India launches ‘Water Heroes – Share Your Stories’ Contest. The last date to submit write-up, pictures and a video is June 30, 2020. For more information, log on to http://bit.ly/2O37iC9

MSc in manufacturing management

The University of Strathclyde, Glasgow is inviting applications for MSc Manufacturing Management course. For more

information, log on to https://bit.ly/32BK6QJ or write to eng-admissions@strath.ac.uk.