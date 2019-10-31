Bulletin Board October 31

Naval architecture and marine engineering

The University of Strathclyde, Glasgow is inviting applications for BE in Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering course. For more information, log on to https://bit.ly/333dAbr or write to eng-admissions@strath.ac.uk.

MSc in Hazards and Resilience

The University of Sheffield, UK is inviting applications for its new MSc Hazards and Resilience course. For more information, log on to https://bit.ly/2WjUGtZ or write to civilpgadmissions@sheffield.ac.uk.

Diploma in photography

Thadomal Shahani Centre for Media and Communication invites applications for professional diploma in photography course. For more details, log on to https://bit.ly/2PqQGqu or contact 022 6670 1111 or 91 99300 88330.

Problem-solver challenge

Cisco is organising Global Problem Solver Challenge to recognise new business ideas from student entrepreneurs. The last date to apply is January 17, 2020. For more information, log on to https://bit.ly/2WkCKzv.

Writing course

Education and Career Times invites applications for content writing courses. The last date to apply is November 29. For more information, log on to https://ect.co.in or write to study@ect.co.in or contact 91 7827916060.

Paper presentation

Centre for Knowledge Sovereignty, India invites research papers on innovations, disruptions and use of modern technologies. The last date to submit papers is November 30. For more information, log on to https://bit.ly/2NbPQuC.

Admission test

Admission test for Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas for Class 9 will be held on February 8, 2020. The last date to apply is December 10. For more information, log on to https://bit.ly/2PqenPm.

RBI research internship

Applications are invited for RBI research internship. The internship will be for a period of 6 months and extendable for another 6 months. For more information, log on to https://bit.ly/2MUzw2s.

CA internship

HP Incorporation is hiring interns for Chartered Accountancy profile in Bengaluru. Students with knowledge in Taxation and GST, able to analyse information, report research results, conduct statistical analysis, and with business knowledge can apply by November 11. The stipend is

Rs 35,000 per month. Apply at: http://bit.ly/DH-646.

Documentation internship

Biocon is hiring an intern for Documentation profile in Bengaluru. Students with relevant skills and interests can apply by November 7. The stipend is Rs 7,000 per month. Apply at: http://bit.ly/DH-648.

Business development internship

Airbnb India is hiring an intern for Business Development profile in Bengaluru. Students with knowledge of MS Office and proficient in English can apply by November 7. The stipend is Rs 30,000 to 35,000 per month. Apply at: http://bit.ly/DH-649.

Mobile app development internship

Bosch is hiring interns for Mobile App Development profile in Bengaluru. Students with knowledge of C#, .NET, Unity 3D, and Microsoft Visual Studio can apply by November 11. The stipend is Rs 15,000 per month. Apply at: http://bit.ly/DH-650.

Medical scholarship

The Tata Trusts invites applications from undergraduate and postgraduate students in medical sciences and healthcare streams in India for Tata Trusts medical and healthcare scholarships. The last date to apply is November 6. For more information, log on to https://bit.ly/32ZmxCg or write to igpedu@tatatrusts.org.

Post-doctoral fellowship

Applications are invited for the post of Post-doctoral fellow on contract basis for a project at NIMHANS. The last date to apply is November 5. For more information, log on to https://bit.ly/2BQxsCi.

Trading algorithms course

Indian School of Business is conducting an online course on Trading Algorithms via Coursera. For more information and to enroll, log on to https://bit.ly/36e5779.

Russian scholarship

Global Universities Association is offering Open Doors Russian Scholarship for international students applying to master’s programme at any Russian university. The last date to apply is December 18. For more information, log on to https://od.globaluni.ru/en.

UNDP-NBA internship

Applications are invited for UNDP-NBA Biodiversity Samrakshan Internship Programme. The stipend is Rs 10,000 per month. The last date to apply is November 1. For more information, log on to https://bit.ly/36916AV.

Indian army technical entry

Applications are invited from male candidates for the grant of Permanent Commission in the Army. The last date to apply is November 13. For more information, log on to https://bit.ly/2Jvr1sM.

Entrepreneurship summit

NIT Silchar is organising National Entrepreneurship Summit SRIJAN 2019 from November 8 to 10. The last date to register is November 5. For more information, log on to http://www.srijan-nits.com or contact 9119059514.