Bulletin board: September 09

International fellowships
Council for Higher Education and The Israel Academy of Sciences and Humanities call applications for a two-year fellowship programme for postdoctoral researchers in Israel. Twenty fellowships will be provided to incoming post-doctorates. Applications should be sent in by October 1, 2021. For more details, visit https://bit.ly/3BK6J7t.
Teach for India fellowships
Applications for Teach for India Fellowships are now open. For details, log on to apply.teachforindia.org.
Media internship
DIFM.TECH is hiring interns for a Journalism profile at work from home. Students with knowledge of video editing, creative writing, photography, video making, report writing may apply by September 14. The stipend is ₹2,000 per month. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-0440.
Journalism internship
Leher is hiring interns for a journalism profile at work from home. Students with knowledge of anchoring may apply by September 13. The stipend is ₹5,000 per month. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-0441.
Operations internship
Buzz Women is hiring interns for an Operations profile in Bengaluru. Students with knowledge of accounting, client relationships, Kannada proficiency (Spoken) may apply by September 15. The stipend is ₹4,000-5,000 per month. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-0442.
HR internship
TAGLYNK CAREERS is hiring interns for a Human Resources (HR) profile in Bengaluru. Students with relevant skills and knowledge may apply by September 15. The stipend is ₹20,000 per Month. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-0443.
Distance education courses
Applications are invited for various undergraduate and postgraduate courses offered by Bangalore University. The last date for submission is November 15. For more information, visit www.bangaloreuniversity.ac.in.
