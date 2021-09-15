Bulletin board: September 14

Scholarship

National Scholarship Scheme is an initiative to support students (in the age group of 16–40 years) in Class 10, Class 12, graduation, postgraduation and diploma. The deadline for applications is September 19. For details, log on to: https://bit.ly/38YNo6i.

Theatre awards

Inlaks Theatre Awards 2022 is an initiative for young artists of India below 35 years of age. The award aims to enhance the skill of artists by providing them training, residencies, and other facilities. The last day to apply is September 15. For more information, visit: https://bit.ly/2YSzJMg.

News writing internship

Volv Media is hiring interns for a News Writing profile at work from home. Students with knowledge of Report Writing and English Proficiency (Written) may apply by September 22. The stipend is ₹15,000 per month. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-0444.

Technology journalism internship

The Tech Portal is hiring interns for a Technology Journalism profile at work from home. Students with knowledge of WordPress, Creative Writing, English Proficiency (Written) may apply by September 20. The stipend is ₹4,000 per month. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-0445.

Sales internship

MetroRide India is hiring interns for a Business Development (Sales) profile in Bengaluru. Students with knowledge of Client Interaction, Client Relationship, English Proficiency (Spoken), Kannada Proficiency (Spoken) may apply by September 22. The stipend is ₹20,000 per month. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-0446.

Customer support internship

Integration Wizards Solutions is hiring interns for a Customer Support profile in Bengaluru. Students with relevant skills and knowledge may apply by September 22. The stipend is ₹15,000-20,000 per month. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-0447.