Choices of courses set to increase in Indian colleges with NEP

The education system in India is perceived to be too rigid and straight-jacketed, and in most Western countries, students feel there is flexibility in selecting major and minor subjects, credit courses, and even selecting subjects across diverse streams. Many students have been eager to go abroad after schooling for this reason.

This scenario is changing now, and students can now select what they would like to study, beyond their main line of study.

After Class 8, some ICSE schools allow students to drop Mathematics or Science and take up subjects such as Environmental Science, Commercial Studies and even Physical Education. Other International Boards such as IB and IGCSE also have choices in subjects at Class 10 and 12. CBSE has introduced Basic Mathematics as an alternative to Standard Mathematics in Class 10 for those who struggle with it.

At the Plus 2 level, both PUC and other boards have a wider variety of subject combinations now e.g. those who like science but not Mathematics can take up Physics, Chemistry and Biology along with Psychology, Computers or Physical Education as the fourth subject. When selecting optional subjects, students must be aware of the eligibility criteria for specific degree courses. While some courses such as Law, Hotel Management, Business Administration etc. accept students with any combination of subjects in 12th/PUC, there are other courses/colleges that require specific subject combinations.

Changes four-year degree will bring

At the undergraduate level, we can anticipate significant changes since the degrees are of four-year duration. Institutions like IISc had taken the lead over a decade ago by establishing a four-year BS course in which six science subjects are taught for two years, and then students are given options to choose their specialisation for the next two years.

The new four-year courses will not only offer a wider range of subjects but will also include research and exploratory work in the final year. Students who do well in such courses will be eligible to enrol directly for a PhD. Unlike earlier years when only those opting for a teaching career would opt for PhD, now doctoral programmes are becoming increasingly popular since many multinationals have set up R&D centres in India (many in Bengaluru itself) and employ large numbers of research and development scholars.

Some courses that can be explored by students regardless of the specific degree they have enrolled for are mass communication, psychology, data sciences, environment and sustainability, design, marketing, finance, legal awareness, economics, social work, cognitive sciences, genetics, education, to name a few. Colleges are going to be given directives to facilitate students to pick up credit courses of their choice in other nearby colleges if they cannot offer them. Students will also get opportunities to interact with different teachers, environments and other students.

Global scope

More and more people of Indian origin are doing exceedingly well and reaching high positions globally after completing their basic education in India. A recent addition to this list is Ajay Banga who was appointed chief of the World Bank in mid-February this year. He is a graduate of Economics from St Stephen’s Delhi, and studied management at IIM-Ahmedabad. The way the Indian economy is growing, many youngsters may find better employment at home rather than abroad.

At the same time, let us understand that there is bound to be some amount of confusion and uncertainty in the initial years of implementation of NEP, but if individual students chart out their path carefully based on a combination of aptitude and interest, and take advantage of the variety of programs that are being offered, they can also compete globally and not only be successful but also enjoy their work.

While doing career counselling I am often asked: “Should I follow my passion, or go for a ‘safe’ career with good scope?” Now the answer to this confusion is becoming clearer—combine your passion with a lucrative career, but ensure you have the aptitude for whatever you choose. A bright and fulfilling future awaits Indian students—especially if they start planning early, analyse correctly, and take advantage of the wide range of wonderful opportunities being offered to them. So regardless of which class you are in, take some time off to plan systematically and enjoy the rest of your life.

(Send in your queries to us at dheducation@deccanherald.co.in with ‘Study in India’ in the subject line.)