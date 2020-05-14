Consider postponing your studies abroad by a year

Dear Madam,

I wanted to pursue my Masters in Business Analytics in 2021 in a US university. But with the coronavirus pandemic, most of those who got admission for master's in 2020 are deferring their applications by a year. This might reduce the slots in the universities next year. Will this affect my chances of getting admission in a good university?

Tanisha

Dear Tanisha,

At this point, everyone including the universities are unsure as to how things will pan out in the coming months. Since this issue is not exclusive to just the US but the entire world, we can only hope we return to normalcy soon. Universities are being extremely helpful and cooperative as far as exams, assessments, offers, deferring of offers, refund of tuition deposits etc., are concerned.

I see no problem in you getting admission in a top US university in 2021 September. If your credentials are good, there are enough and more universities that will accept you.

Dear Madam,

I am a final year Engineering student and I wanted to do MS in a foreign university. Now due to the coronavirus pandemic, I am having second thoughts about it. Would you suggest I apply for my masters this year in a foreign university or is it better to do masters in India itself? Or should I take up a job first and then apply for masters abroad after a year or two?

A Student

Dear Student,

Since you are in your final year Engineering, perhaps you could focus on your GPA, take the GRE exam and get a score of over 320, work on a couple of projects outside your regular coursework, carry out research on a topic of interest and have it published.

Work for a year and use this uncertain time of lock down to your advantage in building up a strong resume. Target 2021, to pursue your MS in a foreign university.

Dear Madam,

I have done BE followed by LLB. I wish to know whether doing an MBA in the US is a better option or doing LLM in the US or the UK? I wish to know the scope in terms of job opportunities.

Agastya

Dear Agastya,

Pick a subject of interest. Both MBA and LLM offer a wide scope for job opportunities. If you wish to pursue LLM, I would go with the UK. For an MBA, you could consider both UK and US.

Just keep in mind that the duration of your programme in the UK will be for one year while in the US it is for two years. Entry requirement for the UK is a good GPA and a score of 7.5 or more in the IELTS academic test. For the US, in addition to your GPA and any English language test (TOEFL iBT, PTE, IELTS), you also need to write either the GRE or GMAT exam.

Dear Madam,

I am doing MDS in endodontics. I want to pursue DDS in the US. Which tests should I write? Kindly suggest some good colleges. How to get scholarships? What will be the fee and other expenses?

A Student

Dear Student,

You must take the National Board Dental Examination (NBDE) and TOEFL iBT. University at Buffalo School of Dental Medicine, NYU College of Dentistry, School of Dentistry at University of Washington, College of Dentistry at University of Illinois Chicago are among the best for endodontics.

Tuition fee and living expenses put together will be around 60,000 USD a year. Scholarships, graduate assistantships and research assistantships are available in every university.