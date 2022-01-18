Cybersecurity education can curb crimes online

In the last few years, cybersecurity has become increasingly important. Remaining protected online is a problem since new threats emerge everyday. Hackers can take advantage of even the tiniest security flaws and steal data in seconds.

The trend of cybercrime in emerging nations is increasing rapidly, and there is no doubt that criminals are targeting these areas in particular because of a lack of technical knowledge among people. According to a study conducted by IBM in 2019, human negligence is accountable for 95% of cybercrime or data breaches.

It emphasises that cybersecurity isn’t just about installing firewalls and other software or hardware improvements; it’s also about the proper practices used by network users.

Since 2002, the growing trend in internet use in Asia, has been accompanied by significant increases in cybercrime. Criminals prosper in many Asian countries due to a lack of effective rules and a lack of emphasis on cybersecurity training. As a result, they are able to continue making millions through their fraudulent methods.

Education

The trend of cybercrime in emerging nations is rapidly increasing, and there is no doubt that criminals are targeting these areas in particular because of a lack of digital safety and hygiene among the general people, as well as a general disregard for cybersecurity education.

India’s government issued a first-of-its-kind national cybersecurity policy in 2013. This policy, however, has not been changed in eight years. Despite the announcement that a new national policy blueprint will be presented in 2020, the policy has yet to be released. Cybersecurity policies are rarely debated in public.

There are only a few universities in India that provide specialist cybersecurity programmes and many of them have become obsolete due to outdated curriculums that haven’t managed to keep up with new trends and technologies in cyberspace.

There are few programmes that emphasise the practical aspects of cybersecurity and focus on equipping students with real-world skills rather than merely textbook information.

Cybersecurity is a global challenge, not simply a national one. It has a worldwide influence and hence necessitates global answers. To address the escalating threat of cyber attacks, it is essential that similar, like-minded countries communicate, exchange beneficial information, and share best practices.

(The writer is the co-founder and CEO of an organisation that specialises in technology education)