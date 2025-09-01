Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

EY report: India’s life sciences GCCs move beyond cost to become epicenter of global innovation

From drug discovery to regulatory affairs, India’s GCCs are taking on core, knowledge-intensive work once reserved for global headquarters.
Last Updated : 01 September 2025, 06:33 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 September 2025, 06:33 IST
India NewsBusiness NewspharmaLife sciencesR&DMedical

Follow us on :

Follow Us