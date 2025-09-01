<p>Mumbai: This has been a never-seen-before protest in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mumbai">Mumbai</a>. </p><p>Even as <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/manoj-jarange">Manoj Jarange-Patil</a> continues to undertake fast-unto-death at the historic Azad Maidan demanding Maratha reservation under OBC quota, lakhs of protestors who have come to the financial capital of Mumbai have kept themselves busy. </p>.<p>From music to dance, cricket, kho-kho, wrestling - there was all. </p><p>Many found time for Mumbai darshan during Ganeshotsav - as they visited the popular pandals and also tourist spots like Gateway of India in Apollo Bunder on the Eastern seafront to Marine Drive on the Western seafront. </p>.Maratha quota stir | Manoj Jarange-Patil's fast-unto-death enters fourth day, protest paralyses South Mumbai traffic.<p>Many of the protestors were seen with foreign tourists asking them to say ‘ek Maratha, lakh Maratha’ - which they cheerfully obliged. </p><p>The traffic from Crawford Market to the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus to Churchgate Station via Hutatma Chowk-Flora Fountain and the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation to Metro Cinema to Marine Lines - was in a complete mess as it is chock-a-block because of protestors. </p><p>BMC clean-up marshals and the Mumbai police constables and traffic constables had a tough job. </p>. <p>Many of the protestors were seen performing Yoga in the morning at the CSMT, which was a sort of temporary shelter for many of them.</p><p>Besides, many had slept in ATM kiosks and some chilled in the cool environment inside the Jehangir Art Gallery for some time. </p><p>Many people were seen in the Victorian Gothic and Art Deco Ensembles of Bombay is a collection of 19th-century Victorian revival public and 20th-century Mumbai Art Deco private buildings in the Fort precinct, an ensemble which a few years ago was declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site. </p><p>The CSMT too is a UNESCO World Heritage Site - and one of the most photographed buildings of Mumbai. </p><p>Clips from the protest site show men wrestling and playing games like kho-kho and drawing crowds who cheer them. </p><p>Besides, some were also seen playing cricket on the roads of South Mumbai. Groups of protestors can be seen dancing on the roads to the beat of traditional dhols and tashas.</p><p>“I have never seen such a situation in South Mumbai. I have seen several protests in Mumbai right from the ones undertaken by late Socialist leader George Fernandes to the August 9, 2017 Maratha Kranti Morcha at Azad Maidan. I have never seen such a morcha as now,” said Raj Suri, a veteran tourist guide, who is an expert on South Mumbai. </p><p>Many of the agitators protested outside the Bombay Stock Exchange and wanted to see it saying that they hold shares of several companies and have the right to go in. </p>