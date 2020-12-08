EdTech can aid working professionals too

By Vineet Chaturvedi

From physical classrooms to the modern era of EdTech, the Indian education system has undergone a paradigm shift in a relatively short period of time.

The plethora of tools introduced by EdTech firms — app-based learning, animated lessons and AR/VR immersive experiences have definitely piqued an interest to learn more effectively.

The reach of quality-learning materials to far-flung areas has improved drastically, which means everyone gets access and a chance to learn.

But the opportunity isn’t limited just to learners, EdTech firms have been offering efficient management tools that help schools and colleges run their programs.

EdTech companies have already branched from serving schools and colleges to working professionals who are looking to upskill themselves so they are better positioned in the current market scenario.

So, what does it mean for a working professional?

The growth in technology and digitisation has resulted in jobs being specialised and automated. This has subsequently led to a learning gap that needs to be addressed by the EdTech sector.

The need of the hour is a holistic learning solution that can actively bridge this skill gap with a curriculum at par with what leading universities offer.

The question of ‘what’ is being learnt is garnering even more attention these days.

Hybrid learning

Enter the world of hybrid learning, a methodology that is the perfect amalgamation of the convenience of online learning with the rigour of a well-curated curriculum from top universities across the country.

This hybrid learning model is backed by EdTech experts, faculty and industry veterans, who collaborate to create programs that are aimed at developing a pool of highly skilled professionals and experts in various industries.

The deep expertise brought about by these universities combined with the technological capabilities of the EdTech firms have created an environment of learning that merges the best of both worlds.

The curriculum is designed in such a way that helps learners become skilled professionals through meticulous training, exposure to practical projects and an opportunity to network and learn directly from industry veterans. The learners have a hands-on learning experience comprising both theoretical and practical knowledge.

Anywhere. Anytime. Any pace.

These mean the world for the working professionals as far as learning is concerned and that is exactly what hybrid learning has provided — flexibility.

The ability to fit in learning process within an existing work schedule has to be one of the greatest advantages of this hybrid model.

Whether it is professionals who travel a lot or have stringent shift timings, the learning will wait for them, leading to an improved professional development experience.

This is also combined with a curated curriculum from top universities that allows learners to keep in touch with niche areas and specialisations they may miss otherwise.

Simply put, the working professionals’ accessibility to online learning opens up a whole new world of possibilities that offers a path to career fulfillment, financial security and most importantly, personal freedom.

(The author is the co-founder of an online training and education company)