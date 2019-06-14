For a holistic learning experience

As health is a growing concern in today’s world and the treatment costs are at an alarming rate, I planned to invest my knowledge of science into becoming a science researcher to develop more accessible methods to treat cancer. Therefore, after careful analysis, I decided to pursue MSc in Chemistry with a focus on Biochemistry and Chemical Biology.

I was determined to pursue my postgraduate degree from a good university overseas, preferably in the UK. Around that time, I came to hear about the University of Southampton, which has a global reputation for its research-based pedagogy.

The university offers well-structured courses, modern research equipment and facilities in Chemistry, Biochemistry and Physical Sciences, along with professors with high academic integrity and reputation.

Well-designed

Although I submitted my application for MSc in Chemistry at Southampton, I was sceptical about my chances of going abroad due to the expenses I would have to incur. But fortunately, I was nominated by the university for the STEM British Council scholarship, which covered my entire tuition fee of around £20,000.

I moved to Southampton University last year and having spent a week on the campus before the classes commenced gave me an opportunity to familiarise myself with the new environment making friends as well as knowing the city.

I remember one night being stranded with my friend after shopping. We had no idea of how to return to the campus. Fortunately, with the aide of the university’s bus service, we managed to return safely back to our hostel.

More than our voluntary efforts, it is the ‘welcome week’ organised by the university that helped us get more acquainted with the campus and city life. Through one of the events, I got a chance to explore over 300 clubs and societies at the university.

The event provides students an exposure to an array of extracurricular activities and helps contribute to their overall development. I had a keen interest in archery and therefore joined the Archery Club.

The MSc Chemistry programme at Southampton offers a perfect blend of core and research subjects through lectures, workshops, seminars and a research project that equipped me with a thorough understanding of the subject alongside practical skills.

Special classes devoted to structural writing, referencing and plagiarism are also held to enhance a student’s scientific-writing abilities.

In order to help students navigate their career options, career guidance

workshops and meetings with different company’s delegates are regularly conducted.

The path ahead

The Excel internship programme at the university offers internship opportunities. Under the internship scheme, I would be working as a chemistry technician, supporting the Chemistry and Engineering research and development teams.

Upon completion of my post-graduation, I intend to pursue a doctoral programme in Chemistry preferably in the university, with a focus on cancer and genomic studies.

Later, the programme would lead me to work as a research scientist and thus enable me to realise my objectives of finding methods to improve healthcare treatments by applying the scientific knowledge acquired over the course of my study and research.

I am confident that the education and research experience I gain at the university would prepare me for my future ventures.