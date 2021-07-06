Increased relevance of careers in virology

Virology, a sub-domain within the extensive field of microbiology, is an exclusive field for the study of viruses. This branch of biomedical science aims to understand different types of viruses and their effects on humans and animals. Virology is an umbrella term that covers all aspects of the virus from growth, composition, life cycle and function to the diseases they cause. Further, the domain also studies the body’s defence mechanism against viruses. Generally, viruses are contagious particles that contain genetic material (DNA or RNA). Once they invade a host, the viruses then embed themselves into host cells, tamper with the host’s genome to replicate themselves.

The study of virology not only helps classify the many types of viruses that exist but also promotes research to discover new approaches to restrict their damaging outcomes.

A professional who researches virology is known as a virologist. The career of a virologist can be exciting and challenging, requiring the professional to have a thorough knowledge of the subject. Virologists study the formation and function of recently discovered antiviral compounds. This necessitates a virologist to continuously develop their skills for conducting effective research.

Virologists also identify viruses by microscopic or electron microscopic examinations, observe and monitor actions of viruses on living and non-living organic materials and perform chemical analyses of substances produced by viruses. They also study their effects on organic matter. It is well-known that viruses rapidly regenerate and easily adapt to changing environments. Hence, to maintain good public health and eradicate diseases such as malaria, polio, and many others, analysis and study of these viruses is very important, making virologists highly sought after.

With the rapid growth in population and the recent Covid-19 pandemic, there has been a sudden rise in demand for healthcare professionals in virology. Viruses are known to rapidly mutate and a virologist can study these variants and assist in developing drugs and vaccines, which are the need of the hour.

There are a host of career opportunities available in virology. Virologists are employed in almost every industry, from food to pharmaceuticals. They are also actively involved in government healthcare departments and laboratories. Virologists can find career opportunities in research and be employed by universities, government agencies or health organisations for the sole purpose of research and development. Some virologists also work with pharmaceutical companies conducting industry research to develop new medications for the benefit of humankind.

Fields in virology

Research: Emerging viruses such as Ebola, Sin Nombre, Coronavirus are driving a large number of research opportunities.

Viral pathogenesis: This field concerns how viruses cause disease. Much of the research here involves using animal studies in addition to obtaining information from the host and viral genomes to determine the influence.

Plant virology: This subject involves the study of viruses and how they affect plants. This field is extremely significant as viruses can have a massive impact on agriculture in developing nations.

Public health and safety: Some jobs in virology specialise in public health and safety. These roles are crucial when deciding about quarantine declaration or during viral infection outbreaks. There are quite a few virologists that focus on examining and implementing safety procedures to prevent viruses from becoming uncontrolled.

India possesses extreme geo-climatic diversity. Due to this, it faces a constant threat of new and re-emerging viral infections that can cause serious public health crises. This calls for strengthening disease surveillance in the country with a special focus on understanding of epidemiology. Therefore, virologists have become universally essential and they contribute to creating sound health strategies and protocols at the global, national, state, or local levels.

(The author is Academic Head, School of Allied Healthcare and Sciences at a deemed-to-be university, Bengaluru)