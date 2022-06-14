Paramedical courses: Emerging field with good job prospects

Dear Sir,

I have written my PU exam in Kerala. I want to check out career options to get into cryptocurrency, blockchain and other newer technologies that don't need me to write CET. I have not applied for CUET. What should I study, and where are the courses available?

Ravi Narayan

Dear Ravi,

If you are not looking at the technology aspects of these newly emerging fields, you can join a basic degree in commerce or business administration, and take up electives or online courses in areas of your interest. If possible, doing an internship in a firm dealing with blockchain etc. will be an added learning. At the post-graduate level, you will find many specialised courses in India and abroad, and you can then become a qualified professional. Do get some basic information by enrolling for short-term online MOOCs (Massive Online Open Courses) as most of them are free.

Dear Sir,

I am a 12th grader of PCMB combination CBSE, giving my boards right now and competitive in a few weeks. I have planned to try MBBS as well. But I have no backup plan as of now if not medical. I am keen on the biotechnology field but I don't know the scope in India. Can you please help me out?

Raghav

Dear Raghav,

Do not select your course based on ‘scope’ as it keeps changing quite frequently. Getting into MBBS is highly competitive, and you may not be able to succeed by just giving a shot at it without preparation. If you are keen on being a health sector professional there are very good paramedical courses of three or four years' duration such as optometry, operation theatre technology, radiography, speech pathology, physiotherapy, nutrition and dietetics and many more. If you wish to be in research and related fields, you can take up a basic life science degree in reputed institutions like IISERs, IISc, IITs, BITS Pilani, and then go for specialisation later. Select based on your interest and aptitude.

Dear Sir,

I'm a second PU student checking out options for degrees in the paramedical field. Please advise what are courses available that have good career prospects, and where are they available.

Keerthana G

Dear Keerthana,

As mentioned above, there are many good paramedical courses, and most of them are growing fast with good job prospects. It is important that you study in a reputed institute where you get sufficient hands-on clinical exposure. They are available in all major cities of the country. Admissions are not very difficult, fees are manageable.

Dear Sir,

My son has taken up the Arts field at the PUC level. What do you think are the courses in demand, in this field? I don't want my son to earn peanuts or become jobless once he completes his studies, so please advise the right fields.

Meena S

Dear Meena,

If he is good at the field he chooses and can work hard, he can become a millionaire even by earning peanuts. It is a myth that Arts students do not earn enough or become jobless. There is a wide variety of careers, law, mass communication, management of education, international relations, economics, psychology, and social work, to name a few. If he has a deep-rooted passion, selects his course based on his capabilities and studies hard, he can certainly earn a good income over a period of time, even if the beginning is a little slow.

Dear Sir,

I am a student of Class 10. I want to become a criminal investigation expert. Please tell me what is the field I have to choose in PUC and what is my career path.

Robert F

Criminal investigation in India is done only by government authorities. You will need to complete your graduation in any field with any subjects in PUC, and crack competitive exams for IPS, state police service, CBI etc. There are degree courses available by selected universities, but finally, you will need to qualify for the government service which will give you the opportunity to carry out criminal investigations.

Ali Khwaja is a career counsellor based in Bengaluru.

Send in your queries to us at dheducation@deccanherald.co.in with ‘Study in India’ in the subject line.