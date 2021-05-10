Pursue subjects that interest you

Pursue subjects that interest you

Study Abroad

Uma Aswani
Uma Aswani,
  • May 10 2021, 22:01 ist
  • updated: May 11 2021, 08:51 ist

Dear Madam,

I am a second-year ISC student with Psychology, Biology, Chemistry and Physics as optional. I have two choices before me: BA Psychology, English and Media & Communications and BA (Hons) in Psychology. Which course has a better career scope if I wish to pursue Psychology and helps secure a Masters in Psychology seat in a foreign university?

Boban

Dear Boban,

Go with the subjects that interest you. If it is Psychology you wish to pursue eventually, then a pure BA Hons in Psychology will be better for you. As far as foreign universities go, they are happy to accept intelligent, hard-working Indian students from any university.

 

Dear Madam,

I am in the third year BE (E&C) and wish to pursue MS in VLSI or Embedded Systems in National University of Singapore. So, want to know about admission, courses, other universities and other details.

Sanjana

Dear Sanjana,

National University of Singapore (NUS) offers course work based MSc in Electrical Engineering with specialisations in Automation and Control Engineering, Communications Engineering, Computer Engineering, Nano Electronics and Power and Energy Systems. Scholarships at the Graduate level at NUS are mainly for research-based programmes. Nanyang Technological University Singapore offers MS in Artificial Intelligence. Career prospects would include becoming a Machine Learning Engineer, Data Scientist, Business Intelligence Developer, Research Scientist and Big Data Engineer/Architect. Both GATE and GRE are accepted in all Singapore universities. For a budget of Rs 20-25 lakh, for MSc in VLSI or Embedded Systems, I would recommend UK universities like University of Westminster, Nottingham Trent University, University of Leeds, Kingston University, Sussex University and University of Kent.

