To deal with adolescent angst

Sturm und Drang. This Germanic phrase, which loosely translates as “storm and stress”, originally denoted a German literary movement in the 18th century. However, it also describes a particularly poignant phase of human development. Adolescence. After the Terrible Twos, most parents soak in a period of relative calm until they are hit by the Turbulent Teens. As kids shoot up, the emotional temperature also ratchets up in many homes. Parents are often flummoxed when a formerly compliant child retreats to his room and slams the door. Earlier, kids looked to their parents for the last word. Now, anything a parent says loses its potency, while peers reign supreme.

Though some scholars maintain that adolescence is a Western and relatively modern construct, neuroscientist Sarah-Jayne Blakemore argues that it is a “formative period of life” across cultures and time. Despite cultural variations, researchers have found that sensation seeking and self-consciousness peeks around the teenage years in many different regions around the world. Historically, youth have also been portrayed unflatteringly, and possibly unfairly. Be it Socrates, Aristotle, Shakespeare or Rousseau, “adolescents have been painted in the same stereotypical terms” over centuries.

Recent neuroimaging research reinforces the idea that adolescence is a distinct stage of life. The prefrontal cortex, which is responsible for higher-order skills like planning, decision-making and impulse control, continues to develop through adolescence. According to Blakemore, parts of the brain that deal with social situations alter “both structurally and functionally during adolescence.” If parents and educators are attuned to the myriad changes that happen during this stage, they may deal with the seemingly irrational and unpredictable behaviour more empathetically. This, in turn, may facilitate the adolescents’ transformation into resilient and autonomous adults.

Developing identities

A newborn child gradually acquires a sense of self that slowly but surely increases in complexity. But it is only during adolescence, that identity formation becomes a project in its own right. Unlike younger kids, adolescents are more likely to engage in social comparisons. At the same time, they are also acutely aware that others are making similar comparisons and passing judgements on them. As a result, self-consciousness tends to peak during the teenage years and how they appear to others becomes paramount.

Blakemore asserts that “developing an identity is what adolescence is all about.” From our value systems and political ideologies to our tastes in music and clothing to the peer groups we choose to align with, adolescence is all about exploring and expressing ourselves. In the digital age, adolescents also have the added onus of maintaining a virtual image that is perennially perky and positive.

An integral component of forming an identity involves becoming an autonomous individual. Parents need to give teenagers space, both literal and psychological, to traverse and try different terrains. Further, we need to expect mishaps as part of the process. As psychologist Madeline Levine asserts, “No teenager will learn how to deal with peer pressure, craft an identity, develop self-control and avoid risk without missteps.” Instead of rushing to solve problems on their behalf, parents may be a supportive presence as teenagers navigate the complexities of growing up.

Another distinctive feature of the post-pubescent stage is the significance of peers. Blakemore claims that “friends are more important to us during adolescence than at any other stage of life.” Peer acceptance and approval the are hallmarks of this period. Evidence suggests that risky behaviour spikes in the presence of peers. However, Levine also points out that while peers may dictate preferences in “dress, music, and recreation,” parents still have “a strong voice” on significant dimensions like “values and education.”

Educational implications

Parents and educators may also be befuddled when some students exhibit an “educational dip” between the ages of 12 to 14 years. A student who was earlier doing well scholastically inexplicably starts plummeting. Perhaps, some students are not yet ready, from a developmental perspective, for the escalation in rigour from sixth- to eight-grade. Blakemore cites findings that imply that training on some non-verbal reasoning tasks yields more fruitful results in late as opposed to early or mid-adolescence.

If a student is struggling with certain academic concepts, Blakemore suggests that it might be “more efficient to wait until late adolescence.” When I was in eighth grade, my Physics teacher skipped the first chapter in our textbook. She introduced the lesson only when we were in Grade 10 explaining that she now thought we were mature enough to understand its contents. While I remember my teacher’s wisdom, I confess that I have no recollection of what the chapter entailed!

Educators may also note that high-schoolers’ ability to concentrate on a task is extremely susceptible to the “presence of emotionally salient and distracting stimuli.” This is mainly due to the fact that the limbic system, which is mature in adolescents, is “particularly sensitive to the rewarding feeling” associated with risk-taking. On the other hand, the prefrontal cortex, which inhibits us from responding impulsively, is still developing in the teenage years.

To complicate matters, youngsters also exhibit vast individual differences in terms of brain development. So, teachers may find that some students are more measured and balanced, while others display more disinhibition. But just as most toddlers learn to walk, albeit at different rates, the slower to develop brains may just need more time before they too exhibit adult levels of restraint.

Parents and teachers may also remind themselves that this period of growth is especially fragile. While the majority of teenagers make the transition into adulthood relatively unscathed, Blakemore cautions that “this period of life does confer vulnerability to mental illness.” Even as teenagers grapple with the trials of growing up, the adults around them should remain calm, supportive and non-judgmental so that adolescents can blossom into authentic and autonomous individuals.

(The author is director, PRAYATNA, Chennai)