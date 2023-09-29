15 social startups join Apple-backed Acumen’s accelerator

Apple earlier in the year collaborated with Acumen to start Energy for Livelihoods Accelerator for social entrepreneurs.

The cohort’s initiative is to help help social startups deliver eco-friendly solutions to problems faced in agriculture, e-mobility, and hydropower.

Now, 15 social startups have joined Energy for Livelihoods Accelerator. It is 16-week programme will offer them training on scaling up their business and come up with cost-effective sustainable innovations for betterment of livelihood of low-income people in rural regions.

“This cohort represents a diverse mix of innovators working at the intersection of sustainable energy and poverty reduction. We are excited to support them in partnership with Apple to develop their business models with the ultimate aim of scaling their impact. We also view this accelerator as an opportunity to gather insights directly from entrepreneurs and further refine and shape our work in this area," said Mahesh Yagnaraman, Acumen’s India Director.

The accelerator will offer virtual Learning Labs, seminars, and self-directed customer experiments to support the development of the business models and their impact.

They will also get additional technical assistance and investment from Acumen’s Pioneer Energy Investment Initiative - Powering Livelihoods Using Solar (PEII+).

Besides India, PEII+, a 5-year $25 million initiative invests in early-stage productive energy companies in East Africa, and West Africa.

After the completion of the programme, the social startups will be eligible to join the The Foundry, Acumen Academy’s global community of over 1300 social innovators. It should be noted that The Foundry has help transform lives of more than eight million lives around the world.