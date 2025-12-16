Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Hometechnology

Aatmanirbhar Bharat: India showcases swadeshi DHRUV64 chipset

The new DHRUV64 will be able to power instruments used for 5G infrastructure, automotive systems, consumer electronics, industrial automation and the Internet of Things (IoT).
Last Updated : 16 December 2025, 06:21 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 December 2025, 06:21 IST
TechnologyTechnology NewsDH TechsmartphoneIndigenouscomputerchipsetAatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyanswadeshi

Follow us on :

Follow Us