After Apple, Jony Ive is building an empire of his own

Five years to the week after he walked away from the top job designing the iPhone, Jony Ive leaned over a hulking model of a San Francisco city block. The dozen buildings, with each brick carved to scale in Alder wood, had become a prototype for his future.

"We're standing right now, here," Ive said, pointing with his black Maison Bonnet reading glasses at a 115-year-old two-story building in Jackson Square, a gold rush-era neighborhood wedged between San Francisco's Chinatown and financial district. "We bought this building first, but then we noticed that it had access to this huge volume in the center."

The "huge volume" was a parking lot. Each time Ive, Apple's former head of design, looked at the empty stretch of asphalt, he saw something more: a garden, a pavilion, a place where people could socialize outside as they do at his favorite restaurant in London, the River Cafe. So he bought the building next door. And then he bought another and another. Eventually, he owned half of a city block, including the vacant blacktop.

"This is a very odd thing," Ive said, looking up from the model on a morning in late June. "For five years, I haven't talked to anybody about what we're doing."

Ive, 57, walked off the world stage in 2019 at the pinnacle of his profession. During his 27 years at Apple, he had conceived the minimalist aesthetic of Apple products. His sleek designs and packaging had influenced everything from the look of televisions to the shape of water bottles. He had become a rare industrial designer turned celebrity who was a co-chair of the Met Gala and helped J.J. Abrams, the director of "Star Wars: The Force Awakens," dream up a new lightsaber.