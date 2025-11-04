<p>After a prolonged delay, WhatsApp earlier this year launched the standalone <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/meta-finally-brings-whatsapp-messenger-to-ipad-3560352">messenger app for iPad</a>.</p><p>Now, the company is expected to bring a dedicated version for Apple Watches. The Meta-owned entity has rolled out the WhatsApp beta app for Apple Watch on Apple's Test Flight app, <a href="https://wabetainfo.com/whatsapp-releases-a-compatible-apple-watch-app-for-easier-messaging-on-your-wrist/">reported</a> WaBetaInfo, a community blog.</p><p>Interested testers can try out Apple Watch's WhatsApp, and this can be tested only with the companion iPhone.</p>.Google says online scam detection features of Android now better than iPhone.<p>This is a much much-needed app, as Apple Watches have been in the market for a little over a decade. For now, users have limited options. They can read a few sentences and reply to the message on the screen.</p>.<p>But users cannot browse through the chat history on the Apple Watch.</p><p>With the standalone app, users, like on the iPhone, can read the entire message, reply, and send reactions directly from their Apple Watch on the wrist.</p>.<p>In a related development, to curb such online frauds, Meta recently released new anti-scam features to its social media platforms-- WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook and Messenger.</p><p>During a video call, whenever a user tries to share screen with an unknown person (not in the contact list), WhatsApp will show a warning message. Scammers use fear and panic to pressure their targets to share their screen to trick people into giving away sensitive information, including bank details or verification codes. With this new tool, WhatsApp users will be able to avoid falling prey to scams.</p>.Meta brings anti-fraud features to WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>