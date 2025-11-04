Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Hometechnology

After iPad, Apple Watch to get standalone WhatsApp messenger soon

With the standalone app, users, like on the iPhone, can read the entire message, reply, and send reactions directly from their Apple Watch on the wrist.
Last Updated : 04 November 2025, 09:41 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
WhatsApp for Apple Watch.

WhatsApp for Apple Watch.

Credit: WABetaInfo

Apple Watch SE 3.

Apple Watch SE 3.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 November 2025, 09:41 IST
TechnologyTechnology NewsWhatsAppAppleDH TechApple WatchiPadMessenger

Follow us on :

Follow Us