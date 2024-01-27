AI-model developed to detect extremist users, ISIS-related content on X

New Delhi: Using tweets from 2009-2021, researchers have developed a predictive model that can detect extremist users and content related to the militant group Islamic State (ISIS).

Their work could help social media companies identify and eventually restrict such accounts in a timelier manner and abate their impact on online communities, they said.

The researchers from the Pennsylvania State University, US, identified potential propaganda messages and their characteristics and developed an image classifier to find the most frequent categories of images attached to tweets about ISIS.

"The Islamic State group and its affiliates, sympathisers and followers continue to manipulate online communities to spread extremist propaganda," said Younes Karimi, a graduate student at the university pursuing a doctorate in informatics and the first author of the paper published in the journal Social Media Analysis and Mining.

Apart from the ISIS-linked tweets they used for analysis, the researchers further collected a dataset of tweets from potential ISIS supporters to investigate their recent activities.

According to Karimi, the Islamic State group is increasingly relying on social media to spread propaganda, undermine its rivals and recruit sympathisers, despite countermeasures by websites like X (formerly Twitter) to restrict its online activities.

For the study, the researchers used artificial intelligence (AI) techniques - machine learning and natural language processing - to differentiate the users sharing ISIS-related content. While machine learning makes predictions based on the past data, natural language processing involves manipulating textual data.

ISIS accounts identified before 2015 served as the labelled data for the study's, while for identifying potential ISIS supporters, the researchers built a user classifier using the old dataset.

The users in the dataset included known members of the Islamic State group and those who retweeted, quoted or mentioned ISIS, said Karimi.