AI to take Indian IT sector to next level of technologies on global stage: Experts

Singapore: Artificial Intelligence is set to take the Indian IT sector to the next level of global services, the top official of a cyber security company said on Thursday while addressing a global economic convention here.

Addressing the Lokmat Global Economic Convention in Singapore, Prakash Jain, Executive Chairman of Inspira Enterprise India Ltd, said, “AI will be the biggest change in the Indian IT Sector.”

Noting that the Indian IT sector exported USD 270 billion of services last year, he said strong government support for the technology industries has removed a lot of hurdles and led to the accomplishment of an ease of doing business in India.