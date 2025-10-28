Android 16: List of OnePlus phones and tablets eligible for OxygenOS 16

<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/gadgets/oneplus-pad-3-review-premium-android-tablet-with-snapdragon-elite-power-3741470">OnePlus</a> earlier this month announced the OxygenOS 16 features. It is based on Android 16 OS and comes with a truckload of new features.</p><p>The first noticeable change will be the all-new Material-3 Expressive UX. The user interface will be fluid, with smooth transitions and natural, expressive animations while launching an app or switching between apps.</p><p>The OxygenOS 16 brings customisable home screen wallpapers. Also, the OnePlus AI feature Mind Plus will get integrated with Google Gemini AI.</p>.Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold review: Versatile foldable phone with top-class AI features.<p>Additionally, gen AI features, including AI VoiceScribe, AI Writer and AI Scan better, to improve productivity. And, camera-centric AI Portrait Glow and AI Perfect Shot promise to enhance the photography experience on OnePlus phones.</p> .<p>It also brings Plus Lock, which offers 11 layers of encryption with a combination of hardware and software protection. Users will also get the option to call Customer Service to lock their phone remotely.</p>.Android 16: Samsung rolls out One UI 8 to Galaxy S, A, Z foldables and tablets [complete list] .<p>Further, OxygenOS 16 makes wired connectivity with the Windows PC more stable and allows for transferring files with less effort.</p><p>Also, Android 16 brings a new anti-theft security feature that will make a stolen phone useless.</p>.Android 16's 'Advanced Protection' features will make stolen phones useless.<p><strong>List of OnePlus phones and tablets eligible for Android 16-based OxygenOS 16:</strong></p><p>The company has confirmed that the new OxygenOS 16 will be made available to select OnePlus phones and tablets. It will be rolled out in phases, starting with OnePlus 13, OnePlus 13R, OnePlus 13s, and OnePlus Open.</p><p>Later, it will release the new Android 16 update to OnePlus 12, OnePlus 12R, OnePlus 11 5G, OnePlus 11R 5G, OnePlus 10 Pro 5G, OnePlus Nord 5, OnePlus Nord 4, OnePlus Nord 3 5G, OnePlus Nord CE5, OnePlus Nord CE4, OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G, OnePlus Pad 3, OnePlus Pad 2, OnePlus Pad and OnePlus Pad Lite.</p>.Android 16: List of Vivo phones eligible for OriginOS 6.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>