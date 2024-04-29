Android phones now let users download two apps at same time

After years of testing, Google has finally begun allowing simultaneous downloads of apps on Android phones. Even if there was enough Wi-Fi speed bandwidth, the app download system on an Android phone allowed only one app installation at a time and other selected apps used to get lined up in the pending list.

Now, the search engine has updated the Play Store with much-needed reforms in terms of the app download process, reported 9to5Google.

Android phone users can now download and install two new apps at a time. This move by Google not only saves time but also improves the user experience on the Android phone.