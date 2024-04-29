Android phones now let users download two apps at same time

After years of testing, Google has finally begun allowing simultaneous downloads of apps on Android phones. Even if there was enough Wi-Fi speed bandwidth, the app download system on an Android phone allowed only one app installation at a time and other selected apps used to get lined up in the pending list.
Now, the search engine has updated the Play Store with much-needed reforms in terms of the app download process, reported 9to5Google.
Android phone users can now download and install two new apps at a time. This move by Google not only saves time but also improves the user experience on the Android phone.
However, this change applies only to new app installations and not the app update procedure. Whenever a device connects to a Wi-Fi network, apps get auto-updated only one at a time.
Arch-rival Apple does better on iPhones. It allows three app installations simultaneously at a time and multiple apps can be updated at once.
(Screen-grab of Apple App Store)
Hopefully, based on good feedback from Android phone users, Google is likely to allow concurrent app update installations sooner than later.
In a related development, Google is introducing a secondary layer of security that makes it mandatory for the owner to use their face or fingerprint impression to validate the purchase within the app and on the Google Play Store.
In India, Android phone users are receiving emails from Google about the upcoming new security feature. It will be made available to all in a month or two.
(Published 29 April 2024, 13:21 IST)