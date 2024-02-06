Apple invites young app developers to Swift Student Challenge 2024

In late 2023, Apple announced opening the Swift Student Challenge application window in February. Now, as promised, it is inviting youngsters to apply for the 2024 edition of the global developer contest.

It is an amazing platform for young developers to showcase their coding skills. Lucky winners will get tools to refine their application and also an opportunity meet to Apple experts for guidance too.

Since the early 2010s, several young developers who created apps just out of curiosity have gone on to build big technology companies. In the age of smartphones, there are a lot of opportunities to build apps to make a successful career out of it.

In this edition of the Swift Student Challenge 2024, Apple will be picking 50 distinguished app developers (from 350 overall winners) for standout app submissions. These lucky winners will get an exclusive entry pass to Apple’s headquarters in Cupertino, California, this summer.

There, they’ll have the opportunity to connect and the Apple team. Also, all winners will receive a one-year membership in the Apple Developer Programme, which enables them to submit apps to the App Store and receive support from Apple.