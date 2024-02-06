Apple invites young app developers to Swift Student Challenge 2024

In late 2023, Apple announced opening the Swift Student Challenge application window in February. Now, as promised, it is inviting youngsters to apply for the 2024 edition of the global developer contest.
It is an amazing platform for young developers to showcase their coding skills. Lucky winners will get tools to refine their application and also an opportunity meet to Apple experts for guidance too.
Since the early 2010s, several young developers who created apps just out of curiosity have gone on to build big technology companies. In the age of smartphones, there are a lot of opportunities to build apps to make a successful career out of it.
In this edition of the Swift Student Challenge 2024, Apple will be picking 50 distinguished app developers (from 350 overall winners) for standout app submissions. These lucky winners will get an exclusive entry pass to Apple’s headquarters in Cupertino, California, this summer.
There, they’ll have the opportunity to connect and the Apple team. Also, all winners will receive a one-year membership in the Apple Developer Programme, which enables them to submit apps to the App Store and receive support from Apple.
Eligibility criteria for Apple Swift Student Challenge 2024:
The student should be at least 13 years of age or older in the United States, or the equivalent minimum age in the relevant jurisdiction including India. For instance, in the European Union, the candidate should be 16 years of age or older.
The app submission must be an app playground (.swiftpm) and should be placed in a ZIP file not more than 25MB. All content should be in English only.
Also, the creation should not rely on a network connection and any resources used in the app playground. The app submissions will be judged offline.
The app submission must be created by the sender as an individual or a template modified by the self as an individual. It should not be group work or else he/she may get disqualified.
The contestant can include third-party open-source licensed code and/or public domain images and sounds, with credit and an explanation of why it was used.
Also, the developer has to ensure the app playground is built with and runs on Swift Playgrounds 4.4 or newer version (requires iPadOS 16 or macOS 13.5, or later) or Xcode 15 on macOS 13.5, or later. The contestant can incorporate the use of Apple Pencil.
