Apple launches Watch Series 10 with Sleep Apnea detection feature

Apple on Monday (September 9) unveiled the all-new Watch Series 10 at Steve Jobs Theater, Apple Park, Cupertino.
The Watch Series 10 comes with major design changes and hardware improvements to track fitness and health of the users better than the predecessors.
The latest model is the slimmest Watch to date. It is 10 per cent slimmer, but is sturdy. It boasts of an innovative metal back. The company has integrated the antenna into the housing of the device itself, combining the two layers into one. The back is perfectly matched in material, finish, and colour to the rest of the case, making it appear like the device is made from a single piece of metal. It will be available in aluminium variant and titanium (grade 5 series alloy).
Apple Watch Series 10.
Credit: Apple
With the new back casing, the company has incorporated a larger and more efficient charging coil, making Series 10 the fastest-charging Apple Watch ever. Fifteen minutes of charging provides up to eight hours of normal daily use, or eight minutes of charging powers up to eight hours of sleep tracking. It can hit 80 percent battery capacity mark within 30 minutes.
The new Watch Series 10 also comes with bigger display sizes—42mm and 46mm. They have more rounded corners with thinner bezels and a wider aspect ratio. They feature new wide-angle OLED display, which optimises each pixel to emit more light at wider angles. As a result, the display is up to 40 percent brighter than Series 9 when viewed from an angle, making it easier to read at a glance.
Key features of Apple Watch Series 10.
Credit: Apple
Inside, it houses an advanced Apple S10 SiP (System-in-Package) processor, which comes with built-in 4-core Neural Engine. It runs intelligent features users rely on every day, including the double tap gesture, on-device Siri, dictation, Translate app, and automatic workout detection. It also powers important safety features such as Crash Detection and Fall Detection.
For the first time, Apple will be introducing Sleep Apnea detection feature with the Watch Series 10. To detect sleep apnea, Apple Watch uses the accelerometer to monitor small movements at the wrist that are associated with interruptions in normal respiratory patterns, tracked by a new Apple Watch metric called Breathing Disturbances.
Sleep Apnea detection feature.
Credit: Apple
It is a serious health issue where breathing repeatedly stops and starts. People diagnosed with Sleep Apnea are vulnerable to coronary artery diseases, heart attack, heart failure, and stroke. And, the older the person, the higher the risk of sudden death. Apple needs a few months to get the approval from Federal Drug Administration (FDA) to roll out this feature to not just to the Watch Series 10, but also to Watch Series 9 and Watch Ultra 2.
The new Watch Series 10 comes with advanced heart rate tracker, can monitor sleep, menstrual cycle in women, and track physical activities to offer insightful information on body fitness and health status.
With normal usage, it can last a full day. The new Watch Series 10 (Wi-Fi only) model price starts at Rs 46,900 and the cellular variant starts at Rs 56,900. The titanium model is priced 79,900. It will be available in
Key features of the Watch Ultra 2.
Credit: Apple
Apple did not launch the successor of the Watch Ultra 2, but announced new satin black colour. It costs Rs 89,900. There is also Titanium Milanese Loop model and is priced Rs 1,04,900.
The new Apple Watch Series 10 is now available of pre-order in India and will hit stores on September 20.
Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.