Apple launches Watch Series 10 with Sleep Apnea detection feature

Apple on Monday (September 9) unveiled the all-new Watch Series 10 at Steve Jobs Theater, Apple Park, Cupertino.

The Watch Series 10 comes with major design changes and hardware improvements to track fitness and health of the users better than the predecessors.

The latest model is the slimmest Watch to date. It is 10 per cent slimmer, but is sturdy. It boasts of an innovative metal back. The company has integrated the antenna into the housing of the device itself, combining the two layers into one. The back is perfectly matched in material, finish, and colour to the rest of the case, making it appear like the device is made from a single piece of metal. It will be available in aluminium variant and titanium (grade 5 series alloy).