Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Hometechnology

Apple offers free repair for iPhone 14 Plus' rear camera issue

Lately, a small percentage of people who bought iPhone 14 Plus models, are facing camera issues
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 05 November 2024, 09:46 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
Go to Settings &gt;&gt; General &gt;&gt; About &gt;&gt; scroll down to find the serial number of the iPhone.

Go to Settings >> General >> About >> scroll down to find the serial number of the iPhone.

Credit: Apple

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 November 2024, 09:46 IST
TechnologyTechnology NewsAppleDH TechiPhonerepair

Follow us on :

Follow Us