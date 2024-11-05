Apple offers free repair for iPhone 14 Plus' rear camera issue

<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/apple">Apple</a>'s iPhone 14 series was launched in 2022. All four variants-- iPhone 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max did very well for the company in terms of sales.</p><p>Even today, the iPhone 14 and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/apple-iphone-14-plus-review-power-packed-mobile-1158826.html">iPhone 14 Plus (review)</a> are in great demand as the prices have been slashed by more than Rs 20,000 in India.</p><p>It should be noted that with the launch of the iPhone 15 in 2023, Apple stopped the sale of 14 Pro variants. But, continues to sell the regular models.</p><p>However, lately a small percentage of people who bought iPhone 14 Plus models, are facing camera issues. The iPhone 14 Plus models are not able to show a preview of the scene while taking photos from the rear-side camera.</p>.Apple sets all-time revenue record in India: CEO Tim Cook.<p>Apple has acknowledged the issue and has revealed the affected devices were manufactured between April 10, 2023, to April 28, 2024. So, those owners with iPhone models assembled in that period are eligible for free camera repair.</p><p>Apple has opened a customer service page to help its patrons get free camera repair service worldwide.</p><p>They can visit Apple's website (<a href="https://support.apple.com/en-in/iphone-14-plus-service-program-for-rear-camera-issue">here</a>) and type in their iPhone's serial number to know if their device is eligible for free repair service.</p><p>Here's how to check the serial number of the iPhone:</p><p>Step 1: Go to Settings > General and tap About.</p><p>Step 2: Look for the serial number. You might need to scroll down to find the IMEI/MEID and ICCID.</p>.<p>Also, to avail of the service without any charge, the device should not have any physical damage.</p><p>If the device has no physical damage, the owner can find the nearest authorised Apple store and make an appointment.</p>.Apple iPhone 16 review: Pretty amazing mobile with meaningful upgrades.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a></em></p>