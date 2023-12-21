Apple rolls out iOS 17.2.1 update with bug fixes

It's been barely a week since Apple rolled out the iOS 17.2 update. Now, it has released a new iOS 17.2.1 update.

Depending on the iPhone model, iOS 17.2.1 varies in size. For the iPhone 15 Pro Max, the update is 240.5MB.

The company says the iOS 17.2.1 comes with very important bug fixes and is urging all owners to get their iPhones upgraded to the latest version as soon as possible.

However, for reasons unknown, Apple has not released the change log details of iOS 17.2.1.

It is widely reported that the new iOS 17.2.1 comes with a bug fix that resolves issues of fast battery draining on iPhones.

There is also a possibility that Apple avoids mentioning security flaws, as it may give away hints to threat actors to prey on iPhones not updated to the latest version. Apple may wait a few more days to offer time for iPhone owners to install iOS 17.2.1.

It should be noted that Apple has released a special iOS 16.7.4 update with the same bug fixes and security patch for older devices including the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPad 5th generation, iPad Pro 9.7-inch, and iPad Pro 12.9-inch 1st generation.

This has happened several times in the past, as Apple delayed the rollout of 'release notes' for some time to reveal the vulnerabilities in the iPhone.

List of iPhones eligible for iOS 17.2.1:

Apple iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, 15 Pro Max, iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone SE (2nd Gen) and iPhone SE (3rd Gen).