Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homehealth

Low taxes making sugary drinks, alcohol more affordable: WHO

According to a report from WHO, sugary drinks have become more affordable in 62 countries in 2024 compared with 2022.
Last Updated : 13 January 2026, 16:07 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 January 2026, 16:07 IST
healthWorld Health OrganisationAlcoholsugarTaxes

Follow us on :

Follow Us